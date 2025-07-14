New Guide by Susan E. Galvan Illuminates Life After Near-Death Experiences

Susan E. Galvan profound new guide offers spiritual seekers and near-death experiencers a compassionate roadmap for returning to life with purpose and clarity.

LAGO VISTA, TX, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- About The Book: Integrating the Light : A Guide to Life After a Near-Death Experience by Susan E. Galvan is a compassionate, practical, and deeply spiritual guide for individuals who have undergone a Near-Death Experience (NDE), spontaneous awakening, or life-altering spiritual shift. The book addresses the often overlooked but intensely disorienting return to everyday life after touching the sacred and eternal. With grounded insights and spiritual depth, Galvan explores how to navigate the “long after” of NDEs—when life seems familiar yet entirely transformed.Blending personal stories, reflective exercises, and decades of lived wisdom, Integrating the Light helps readers rebuild their lives from the inside out. It offers fundamental tools for aligning the soul’s new awareness with earthly realities, without losing the sacred spark ignited on the other side.Key Highlights:• Offers a heartfelt, experience-based approach to life after an NDE or spiritual awakening.• Covers vital areas of transformation: physical, emotional, social, familial, professional, and spiritual.• Includes grounding techniques, energy management tools, and guidance for navigating loneliness, sensitivity, and homesickness for the divine.• Emphasizes self-healing, authenticity, and the emergence of a “consecrated soul” who brings divine light into everyday life.• A rare, holistic resource written by someone who has personally lived—and helped others live—this transformative journey.About the Author:Susan E. Galvan is a pioneer in the field of spiritual emergence and integrative healing. Since her own spiritually transformative experience in 1978, she has devoted her life to supporting others through their own awakenings. A graduate of John F. Kennedy University with a master’s degree in Consciousness Studies, Susan has served as a faculty member, program creator, spiritual counselor, workshop leader, and founder and minister of Unity of the Spirit, one of the first interfaith ministries, in Berkeley in 1988. Her work spans hospital pain-management programs, interfaith ministry, and guiding individuals through profound personal transitions.

