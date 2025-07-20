Amiko Sees a Stunning Run for 10 Consecutive Weeks at #1 on radio.fm100 in Brazil with her Breakout Hit, “Signs of Life"

Signs of Life Mark Oliveira Remix Cover Art Signs of Life Amiko Signs of Life T-Shirt

Amiko's house and pop blended sound and anthem sees its reign on radio.fm100's weekly Top 30 in Porto Alegre, boosted by international and hometown momentum

To know that for the last 10 weeks, and for over two months now, the unwavering support of radio.fm100's listeners on a global stage, is an exceptional feeling. ” — Amiko

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amiko Sees a Stunning Run for 10 Consecutive Weeks at #1 Top 30 on radio.fm100 in Brazil with her Breakout Hit, “Signs of Life"!Amiko's electronic dance music, with a unique emotional house and pop blended sound, continues its reign at #1 on radio.fm100's weekly Top 30 in Porto Alegre, for the tenth consecutive week, which has been recently boosted by the Mark Oliveira Remix and Soundcloud exclusive that continues to grow its international momentum and listeners.International recording artist, Amiko, is celebrating an unprecedented milestone and run on the charts. Now experiencing 10 consecutive weeks at #1 on radio.fm100's weekly Top 30 chart in Porto Alegre, Brazil, her loyal listeners and fans have inspired breakout appeal with her hit *Signs of Life*. The emotionally charged single has captivated Brazilian and global listeners with its soaring vocals, powerful message, and cross-genre appeal. Her hometown fans in Dallas, Texas are her number#1 Spotify streaming market in the US. Her previous record with Reckless Sean Finn and Klubjumpers remixes on the DJ Buzz Charts in France saw an incredible rise during the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France and a similar dominance by reaching #3, #5, #5 peak positions with The Buzz Chart, Les Real Chart and Les Hits des Club Charts last fall of 2024. Reckless and its remixes remained on the charts for 8 weeks after her promotional period had ended. The radio.fm100 accomplishment happened organically and largely due to the wave created by her 2 Reckless Remixes success as a first year music artist. Reckless Sean Finn Remix is a genius remix and dance/pop version created by #1 Billboard hit collaborator living in Stuttgart, Germany, Sean Finn, with Corona's "Rhythm of the Night". Corona's collaboration with Sean was a wildly successful single released in 2019 to a global dance audience and continues to garner attention on dance floors all over the world and has over 52 M streams on Spotify aloneOriginally released in late 2024, "Signs of Life" quickly emerged as a global anthem of resilience, transformation, and reconnection. Amiko’s blend of cinematic pop and poetic vulnerability has struck a deep chord in with radio.fm100's global fans — particularly in Porto Alegre, Brazil where radio.fm100 listeners have embraced the track with unwavering enthusiasm. Amiko's inspiration for "Signs of Life" comes from a chance encounter with David Gilmore along a riverwalk as he was leaving a cafe. Pink Floyd has a little known single with the same title and the ethereal quality of so many of their hits, that after reminiscing about the fact that signs of life is also a sports and soccer match comeback phrase she recalled conversation she had with one of the greatest music artists, David Gilmore, in the world she and her co-writer/producer, Carlos Battey (Jackies Boy), a Grammy winner with Madonna's "Revolver" featuring Lil' Wayne and David Guetta, 4 x Grammy nominee, 40+ platinum and gold records, 13 #1 Billboard hit credits has worked with Flo-Rida, Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, Carvin Winans and many other major artists. Amiko is thankful for her co-writer/producer, Carlos Battey, (who worked with 4 of her singles) for his continuous support, mentorship and enthusiasm for her craft and talents and credits him as a game changing turning point in her early days as a developing music artist in an extremely difficult yet rewarding industry."Signs of Life's" success is further elevated by the Mark Oliveira Remix, which infused the original single with a stunning Latin electronic flavor. Oliveira, a rising name in Latin dance production, gave the song a new pulse, helping it expand beyond internet radio onto international dance floors. His remix draws inspiration from the sounds of Ibiza, and Amiko’s team is working to debut the track there this summer. "Signs of Life" Mark Oliveira Remix is exclusively available on the official Amiko website and SoundCloud and will soon be released onto all music streaming platforms.The fans in Brazil and beyond have given this song some serious love, said Amiko. “To know that for the last 10 weeks, and for over two months now, the unwavering support of radio.fm100's listeners on a global stage, is .an exceptional feeling. The deep appreciation I have that comes from my heart and soul, such a personal art form, where writing, singing lead vocals at Rebel 11 Studio in Doral, Florida just outside of Miami, was a major milestone in my first months in the music industry. Signs of Life reaching 10 consecutive weeks at #1 is an achievement that well surpasses my expectations. The grateful and exhilarating feeling along side this kind of connection with people I’ve never met — it’s why I do what I do!"Amiko’s musical journey is as unique as the sound she creates. The Dallas-based artist launched her music career in mid 2024 after creating two 300-page books of poetry before embarking on her songwriting career as a lyricist, lead vocalist, and arranger. A former collegiate soccer player, youth coach, and advocate for mental and physical wellness, Amiko channels her life experiences into a creative vision that bridges sport, story, and sound."Signs of Life" continues to gain international traction, part of a growing catalog defined by themes of movement, borderless identity, and emotional rebirth — messages that are resonating globally as the world looks toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup.With her star rising and a uniquely interdisciplinary platform, Amiko is redefining what it means to be a modern pop artist — one driven by music, sport, lead vocals, and stunning storytelling, using "soccer as her muse" for her debut singles."Signs of Life" (Original and Mark Oliveira Remix) are available now.Listen to the Remix and check out Amiko's personally designed merchandise and downloadable singles:🔊 SoundCloud – Amiko Official: https://soundcloud.com/amiko Follow AmikoInstagram: @official_amiko_ ( https://instagram.com/@official_amiko_/ YouTube: Amiko Official ( https://www.youtube.com/@amiko27312 Media/Press Inquiries: mgold@futsoul.net

