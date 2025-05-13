Amiko goes to #1 on radio.fm100 with her DJ and Brazilian producer, Mark Oliveira Remix

Signs of Life Mark Oliveira Remix Cover Art Amiko Signs of Life T-Shirt Signs of Life

Amiko Signs of Life Remix by Mark Oliveira Hits #1 on radio.fm100

Mark brought out a fierce new energy in the song, and the response from Brazilian fans has been overwhelming. I'm honored and deeply grateful!” — Amiko

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amiko 's Signs of Life Mark Oliveira Remix ) Hits #1 on Brazil's Radio.FM100Powerful Cross-Cultural Collaboration Strikes a Chord with Brazilian AudiencesRising Dallas, Texas based lead vocalist and songwriter who records often at Rebel 11 Studios in Miami, FL, Amiko, has scored a major international milestone with the Mark Oliveira Remix of her single Signs of Life, which has officially reached #1 on Brazil’s Radio.FM100, one of the country’s newer internet radio stations with global reach and followers. Amiko came to her stage name organically as she was born in Japan on a US Military base to her American military father and civilian mother and her Japanese caregiver gave her the name when she was a baby. In Japanese culture, Amiko means "precious little girl". In Japan it is pronounced Ah me ko, because she is American, it is pronounced Ay me ko.This #1 position marks a career first for Amiko. While she has previously landed ten singles inside the Top 10 on global streaming and dance club charts with her Reckless remixes, Signs of Life (Mark Oliveira Remix) is the first to reach the top spot. The remix, crafted by acclaimed Brazilian producer Mark Oliveira, injects a bold, electronic heartbeat into Amiko’s smooth and ethereal vocals and emotional lyrics—making it a favorite across clubs, playlists, and airwaves alike.Brazil gave this track a heartbeat," said Amiko. "Mark brought out a fierce new energy in the song, and the response from Brazilian fans has been overwhelming. I'm honored and deeply grateful." Co-writer/producer, Carlos Battey, and Composer, Shaun Moore, worked with Amiko to create this sensational track for a worldwide audience.The remix’s meteoric rise is another major moment in what has been a breakout year for Amiko, known for blending emotional authenticity with boundary-pushing soundscapes. Her unique artistic identity—rooted in her global upbringing and her evolution as both a singer and former soccer **coach and player**—is resonating with audiences across genres and continents.Signs of Life (Mark Oliveira Remix)” is available exclusively on Soundcloud and the original single is available on all major streaming platforms.

