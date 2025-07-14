AI at the Margins: Laina Chan Talks Legal AI Research for the Underserved on Xraised

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How MiAI Law is Revolutionizing Access to Justice for Small Firms and Community Legal Centers

In a powerful new episode of Xraised, renowned barrister and legal tech innovator Laina Chan sat down with host Myles to discuss the mission and mechanics behind MiAI Law, one of the most talked-about platforms in Legal AI Research. The conversation, titled "AI at the Margins: Legal Tech for the Underserved," explored how Laina is using artificial intelligence not to chase profits—but to empower small legal practices and regional lawyers who’ve long been left behind by innovation.

Giving Back with Legal AI: The Origin of MiAI Law’s Mission

When asked why MiAI Law was built with community legal centers and small firms in mind, Laina explained that the idea aligned deeply with her personal values.

“This was an idea that … fits with my ethos of always giving back to the community,” said Laina. “My husband and I have mentored for years, and I even raised funds for an Indigenous charity that empowered youth through preschool boxing. It practically eliminated petty crime in Redfern. That’s the power of intentional impact.”

Rural Realities: Legal Professionals Without Infrastructure

In regional and rural Australia, many lawyers lack basic infrastructure like reliable internet or access to legal databases.

“It’s difficult to recruit legal professionals to work in these areas. Some can’t even load case files due to spotty Wi-Fi,” said Laina. MiAI offers these lawyers a lifeline, delivering high-quality Legal AI Research that overcomes geographic and technological barriers.

Scaling Smart: Preserving Accuracy in Every Mode

While most platforms aim to scale up, MiAI Law was designed to scale down—without cutting corners.

“That’s a trade secret! But I can say I designed the lite research mode specifically to preserve accuracy. You still get the right answer, just in a more concise format.”

Whether you're a solo barrister or a team in a city firm, MiAI ensures the same research integrity at every level.

Behind the Code: A Relentless Pursuit of Accuracy

What sets MiAI Law apart isn’t just what it does—it’s how it was built. Laina Chan personally led the design of the platform’s legal algorithms, working through over a dozen iterations to ensure precision and reliability. From late-night code reviews to refining edge-case logic with her team, the process was as intense as any courtroom battle.

“There were moments I thought we’d never get it to work,” she shared. “But the next day, it would finally click—and every answer after that was correct.”

Leveling the Legal Playing Field

If every lawyer in Australia had access to MiAI, Laina believes it would radically improve access to justice.

“Everyone would know the applicable law. Deep pockets would no longer guarantee courtroom advantage. And if a lawyer is surprised by a new case in court, they can summarize it in seconds and respond with confidence.”

MiAI empowers lawyers, judges, and clients alike—offering not just legal knowledge, but real-time readiness.

Legal AI That Thinks Like a Lawyer, Works Like a Machine

With its AI-driven contract review, research and instant case summarization, MiAI Law is redefining what's possible in legal practice. It’s not just tech for tech’s sake—it’s a research partner built for equity, efficiency, and excellence in every legal setting.

