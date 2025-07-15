World Youth Day: Studies point to a new future of work for young people

An aeromodeling class teacher explains how quadcopters fly to a youth class

You’re not going to lose your job to AI. You’re going to lose your job to somebody who uses AI.” — Nvidia CEO, Jensen Huang

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI and automation are changing the skills today’s young people will need to increase their employability in the coming decade. This change is what inspired this year’s World Youth Skills Day's theme: Youth empowerment through AI and digital skills.

AI tools have taken over many entry-level or early career professionals' tasks, particularly repetitive administrative ones. In an interview, Sam Altman, CEO of ChatGPT, said, “All repetitive human work that doesn’t require a deep emotional connection between two people will all be done in the next couple of decades better, cheaper, faster, by AI.” This trend is set to continue as AI deployment increases.

Young Brits trying to enter the job market are particularly hard hit by AI implementation, as the FT articulates: “Job openings for UK graduates are at their lowest level since 2018 as employers hold off hiring and seek to cut costs by using AI.” However, 24% of companies globally are hiring because technological advancements require new expertise and skills (ManpowerGroup, 2025) . If younger generations can learn AI, digital, and interpersonal skills early, they have an opportunity to gain a foothold in their careers.

Emerging research highlights two main ways to succeed: lean into technological change in the new hybrid human/AI model and lean into the skills that make us uniquely human.

Technology builders and collaborators

“You’re not going to lose your job to AI. You’re going to lose your job to somebody who uses AI.” – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. For some students, they won’t just be interacting with or impacted by the future of work but actively creating it. According to the WEF Future of Jobs Report , “AI and big data top the list of fastest-growing skills, followed closely by networks and cybersecurity as well as technology literacy.” Many of the emerging jobs will be found helping to create the technology of the future in these growth industries.

The Human edge: leaning into our uniquely human skills

Two-thirds of UK companies now prefer someone with relevant soft skills over someone with the ‘correct’ degree for the industry, (Indeed via. People Management, 2024)

One of these skills is critical thinking: ‘conceptualizing, applying, analysing, synthesizing, and/or evaluating information gathered from experience, reflection, reasoning, or communication, as a guide to belief and action’, based on ‘universal intellectual values that transcend subject matter divisions: clarity, accuracy, consistency, relevance, sound evidence, good reasons, depth, breadth, and fairness’, defined by The Foundation for Critical Thinking. According to the WEF Future of Jobs Report, Analytical thinking remains the most sought after core skill among employers, with seven out of 10 companies considering it as essential in 2025.” This skill allows people not only to have the information but also to know what to do with it. This will likely be necessary in the future, seeing that even the most advanced AI models currently struggle with nuanced reasoning and contextual judgment.

Another skill young people will need is adaptability. As the workforce continuously evolves, micro jobs, freelancing, and short-term contracts increasingly challenge the standard 9-5 model. Nearly half of hiring managers intend to increase freelancer use in the next five years (Upwork, 2025) . Being able to work on increasingly disparate projects with changing tools and systems will be beneficial, and to do this effectively, a high level of adaptability is required.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.