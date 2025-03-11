New US surveys report that Americans want companies to stay true to their values on diversity

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. companies appear caught in the crosshairs regarding diversity between the current administration and some of their own employees. So, what do Americans make of these shifting tides?

Changes in diversity hiring, promotions, and policies by U.S. companies to adapt to the current administration have not gone unnoticed by the public. A Reputation Leaders’ February 2025 survey of 1000 adult Americans nationally found that three out of five Americans (61%) believe companies will now focus less on hiring diverse employees. U.S. public skepticism around corporate values is high; nearly three out of five Americans (58%) surveyed think companies will change their values to match those of the current government.

And they’re not wrong. BlackRock omitted diversity references in its latest annual report, just three years after CEO Larry Fink said the company “must embed DEI into everything we do” (Forbes, 2025), with many major companies following suit. However, this retreat is not universal; Costco, Microsoft, Apple, and McKinsey have all stuck to their stance on diversity.

So, do these changes matter for companies that have chosen to change their diversity stance? At the end of 2024, Reputation Leaders asked Americans about the most important issues for companies to focus on in 2025. The number one (88%) consumer expectation for U.S. companies in 2025 was integrity—doing what they say and sticking to it, with the second highest (83%) expectation being to improve their employees’ well-being.

Unfortunately, integrity is rarely convenient, especially in a divided political environment. Nevertheless, Reputation Leader’s research suggests that brands that stay true to their values are more likely to be respected by the public and their employees in the long term.

