Check Your Licence: More Than 2 Million (1) Drivers Risk £1,000 Fine(2) for Out-of-Date Licences

UNITED KINGDOM, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 6% of UK drivers admit driving with an expired driving licence, with millions also failing to update their details● More than 1 in 3 (34%) drivers who’ve driven with an out of date licence renewed more than a month after the expiry date● Motorists left more than £400 out of pocket for failing to update their driving licence, with some facing more extreme penalties● More than 2 in 5 (43%) drivers didn’t receive a renewal reminder when their licence was due to expire● One in 5 (20%) drivers have also left updating their address longer than a month after the move - putting them at risk of a fineExperts at Confused.com are urging drivers to check their licence details, as millions of motorists are driving with invalid details - risking fines of up to £1000(2).That’s according to new research from Confused.com, which found that more than 2 million UK drivers(1) admit to driving with an expired licence.The research found that in total, 6% of UK drivers have either renewed their driving licence after its expiry date, or are currently driving with an expired licence. Further to this, millions more drivers have risked fines by not updating their legal details, such as their name, or address.Driving licences tend to be valid for 10 years, after which point they should be renewed with an up to date picture. Similarly, a driver must update the DVLA if they change their address, or personal details.If a driver is caught with an out of date or incorrect driving licence, they could be at risk of a £1,000 fine, as well as a 6 point penalty. In some cases, repeat offenders could also be banned from driving, with prosecution also a potential outcome.Given the long validity of a driving licence, it’s no surprise that two thirds of those who let their licence expire (66%) didn’t realise it was out of date. To prevent drivers from facing penalties, the DVLA issues reminders for those who are due a renewal. However, more than 2 in 5 (43%) of those who’ve had to renew their licence claim they didn’t receive a renewal.According to the research, of those who renewed their licence after it had expired, more than 1 in 3 (34%) did so after 2 months. This left them at higher risk of being penalised for not having an up to date licence.And it’s clear that this is an offence that’s hitting drivers in the pocket. That’s as more than 1 in 4 (28%) drivers were issued a warning for letting their licence expire. And almost 2 in 5 (37%) were issued a fine. This forgetful mistake set these drivers back £415, on average. However, in some cases, the penalty was more extreme. That’s as 1 in 6 (16%) of those who didn’t renew their licence in time received a driving ban, with 1 in 7 (15%) receiving a court order.It’s not just letting your driving licence expire which could land you in hot water. Failing to update your details, such as your name or address, could also carry a hefty penalty. Of those surveyed, 1 in 5 (20%) drivers have waited more than a month after moving house to change their details. And worryingly, 3% still haven’t changed it after moving, at the time of the survey. Similarly, 1 in 8 (12%) didn’t change their licence details for at least a month after changing their name, with 2% still to update it.As a result of this, 10% of those who didn’t change their details received a warning from the DVLA, and a further 8% received a fine.As it stands, 9% of UK motorists claim their licence is up for renewal soon, with 2 in 5 (44%) due for their renewal within the next month. However, worryingly, many are putting themselves at risk of a fine, with 1 in 8 (13%) claiming they will sort it once it passes the expiry date.Rhydian Jones, motoring expert at Confused.com discusses how drivers can update their licence:“With the penalty so high, it’s worrying that many drivers feel so relaxed about keeping their licence up to date. And while you think you may not get caught - it’s clear it can catch up with you given how many drivers have been penalised in the past.“If your licence has expired, or is due to expire, then renewing it is a simple process, which can be done online, or at the Post Office. It does, however, carry a charge of up to £21.50, depending on how you choose to do this. While this fee can be a pain, it’s a small set back in comparison to the potential fines you could face.“If you’ve left it a little late, then applying online is your quickest option. You could receive your new licence as quickly as a week. Applying through the Post Office could take a little longer.“And it’s important to remember that you need to do this when you change your details - don’t wait until your licence is due to renew. And unlike renewing an expired driving licence, it’s free!”ENDSNotes to editorsUnless otherwise stated, research carried out by One Poll on behalf of Confused.com of 2,000 UK drivers between 21 and 24 February 2025.1. According to GB Driving Licence data, there are 42,537,111 full driving licence holders in the UK (Feb 25). According to the above One Poll survey, 6% of respondents have let their licence expire, or are driving with an invalid licence. 6% of 42,537,111 = 2,552,2272. https://www.gov.uk/government/news/motorists-reminded-of-the-importance-in-renewing-their-photocard-driving-licences#:~:text=Motorists%20must%20renew%20their%20photocard,of%20up%20to%20%C2%A31%2C000

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.