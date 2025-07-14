Mobile Robots Market projected to reach USD 52.114 billion by 2030 at a significant CAGR of 13.73%

The mobile robots market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.73% from US$27.389 billion in 2025 to US$52.114 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the mobile robots market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.73% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$52.114 billion by 2030.The global mobile robots market is experiencing significant growth as the demand for automation continues to rise in various industries. This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of mobile robots in manufacturing, logistics , healthcare, and other sectors.One of the key factors driving the growth of the global mobile robots market is the need for increased efficiency and productivity in industries. Mobile robots are equipped with advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and computer vision , which enable them to perform tasks with precision and accuracy. This has led to their widespread adoption in manufacturing plants, warehouses, and hospitals, where they can assist in tasks such as material handling, inventory management, and patient care.Another major factor contributing to the growth of the market is the rising trend of Industry 4.0, which focuses on the integration of advanced technologies in industrial processes. Mobile robots play a crucial role in this concept by providing real-time data and insights, enabling companies to make informed decisions and optimize their operations. This has led to a surge in demand for mobile robots in the manufacturing sector, where they are being used for tasks such as assembly, welding, and painting.The global mobile robots market is highly competitive, with key players constantly investing in research and development to introduce innovative products and gain a competitive edge.As the demand for automation continues to increase, the global mobile robots market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. With advancements in technology and the integration of mobile robots in various industries, they are set to revolutionize the way tasks are performed, leading to increased efficiency, productivity, and cost savings. This presents a huge opportunity for companies operating in the market to capitalize on this trend and drive further growth.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/mobile-robots-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the mobile robots market that have been covered are Clearpath Robotics, Fetch Robotics, Hi-Tech Robotics Systemz, Savioke, Aethon, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Softbank Robotics, SMP Robotics, among others.The market analytics report segments the mobile robots market as follows:• By Typeo Groundo Marineo Aerial• By Componento Softwareo Hardware• By End-Useo Military and Defenseo Healthcareo Media and Entertainmento Travel and Transporto Education and Researcho Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao OthersCompanies Profiled:• Clearpath Robotics• Fetch Robotics• Hi-Tech Robotics Systemz• Savioke• Aethon• General Atomics Aeronautical Systems• Softbank Robotics• SMP Robotics• Aviation Industry Corporation of China• CobhamReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Security Robots Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/security-robots-market • Global Educational Robots Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-educational-robots-market • Global Logistics Robots Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-logistics-robots-market • Articulated Robots Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/articulated-robot-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

