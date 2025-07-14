Electrical and Electronic Adhesive Tape Market projected to surpass US$6.468 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.95%

The electrical and electronic adhesive tape market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.95% from US$5.079 billion in 2025 to US$6.468 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the electrical and electronic adhesive tape market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.95% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$6.468 billion by 2030.The global Electrical and Electronic Adhesive Tape Market is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for electronic devices and advancements in technology. This market, which includes a wide range of adhesive tapes used in the electrical and electronic industries, is expected to witness a steady rise in demand due to the growing use of electronic devices in various sectors such as automotive, healthcare, and consumer electronics.This growth can be attributed to the rising demand for electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets, as well as the increasing adoption of electric vehicles . The use of adhesive tapes in these devices is crucial for their proper functioning and durability, thus driving the demand for the market.One of the key factors driving the growth of the Electrical and Electronic Adhesive Tape Market is the continuous advancements in technology. With the increasing use of advanced electronic components and miniaturization of devices, the need for high-performance adhesive tapes has also increased. This has led to the development of innovative products such as conductive tapes, thermal management tapes, and low outgassing tapes, which are specifically designed to meet the requirements of the electronic industry.Moreover, the market is also witnessing a shift towards eco-friendly and sustainable adhesive tapes, in line with the growing awareness about environmental concerns. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to develop bio-based and recyclable adhesive tapes, which are expected to further boost the growth of the market. With the increasing demand for electronic devices and the continuous advancements in technology, the Electrical and Electronic Adhesive Tape Market is poised for significant growth in the coming years.In conclusion, the Electrical and Electronic Adhesive Tape Market is expected to witness steady growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for electronic devices and advancements in technology. With the development of innovative and sustainable products, the market is set to expand further and provide lucrative opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers. As the demand for electronic devices continues to rise, the Electrical and Electronic Adhesive Tape Market is poised to play a crucial role in ensuring their proper functioning and durability.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-electrical-and-electronic-adhesive-tape-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the electrical and electronic adhesive tape market that have been covered are 3M, Tesa SE, Avery Dennison Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Scapa Group plc, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Gergonne, Shurtape Technologies, LLC., among others.The market analytics report segments the electrical and electronic adhesive tape market as follows:By material type• Vinyl• Rubber• Polyester• OthersBy coating technology• Solvent-based• Hot-melt Based• Water-basedBy end-users industry• Consumer Electronics• Automotive• Telecommunications• Aerospace• OthersBy regions:• North America• South America• Europe• Middle East and Africa• Asia PacificCompanies Profiled:• 3M• Tesa SE• Avery Dennison Corporation• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA• Scapa Group plc• Intertape Polymer Group Inc.• Gergonne• Shurtape Technologies, LLC.• DIC Corporation• Teraoka Seisakusho Co., Ltd.Reasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Paper Adhesive Tape Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/paper-adhesive-tape-market • Hot Melt Adhesive Tape Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/hot-melt-adhesive-tape-market • Specialty Adhesive Tape Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/specialty-adhesive-tape-market • Commodity Adhesive Tape Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/commodity-adhesive-tape-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 