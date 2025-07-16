Healing and Empowerment Practitioner Dr. Jennifer Nestell Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

BERLIN, NH, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jennifer Nestell, a renowned psychologist in Kansas, New Hampshire, and California, is changing the landscape of depth psychology and trauma recovery with her innovative, client-centered approach. Her practice, which integrates traditional therapeutic methods with unique tools like “Leave It at the Tree” and “Wacky Wednesday,” offers clients an accessible, affordable, and engaging path to healing and self-discovery.

In a world where mental health services are often inaccessible, Dr. Jen stands out for her commitment to making therapy available to everyone. With her approachable and down-to-earth philosophy, she breaks the mold of conventional therapy, providing clients with a safe space to explore personal challenges.

Therapist Within Reach

Dr. Jen offers a sliding scale to establish a foundation of trust and understanding with her clients. “After all, money is energy, see it as a flow state, and come from abundance,” shares Jen. This flexible approach ensures anyone seeking help can access expert guidance without financial pressure. “I’m more focused on the impact and improvement in my clients’ lives than on the monetary aspect of therapy,” explains Dr. Jen.

Unique Therapeutic Tools

Among her innovative strategies is the “Leave It at the Tree” concept, a metaphorical and physical exercise that encourages individuals to leave their burdens at a tree. This practice facilitates emotional release and connection with nature, helping clients develop coping mechanisms in a supportive environmental context. Clients are encouraged to place symbolic objects, such as stones or feathers, at the tree, representing a conscious decision to release burdens and trust in the power of nature.

“Wacky Wednesday,” another one of Dr. Jen’s techniques, is designed to disrupt negative habits by encouraging clients to respond differently to everyday stressors. This playful intervention emphasizes flexibility and self-awareness, inspiring clients to break the cycle of negative behaviors.

Harnessing Psychology and Personal Experience

With a solid educational background and years of professional experience, Dr. Jen combines depth psychology with her extensive knowledge of trauma recovery. Her practice speaks volumes about genuine empathy and a personal understanding of life’s complexities, enriched by her own journey through significant life challenges.

Dr. Jen’s methods are deeply rooted in the belief that authentic change is possible for everyone. She draws on nature, spiritual metaphors, and psychological theory to provide a holistic approach to healing. This unique perspective allows her to tailor her sessions to each client’s individual needs, recognizing the diversity of human experience.

A Commitment to Social Awareness

Dr. Jen’s practice does not shy away from addressing societal issues, as evidenced by her passionate discussions on contemporary social dynamics and her personal experiences. Her advocacy for a balanced life, social justice, and emotional well-being resonates strongly in today’s diverse and often turbulent social environment.

Through her work, Dr. Jen aims to inspire everyone to pursue paths of inner peace and resilience. By integrating themes from historical and cultural narratives, she encourages a deeper understanding of self and society, guiding her clients through adversity to strength.

Invitation to Connect

Dr. Jen welcomes individuals from all walks of life to connect with her for support and guidance. Her accessible, internet-based platform allows clients to engage anywhere in the world, broadening the scope of individuals she can reach and assist.

Her unique approach is making a significant impact in the field of psychotherapy, as she continues to share her insights and strategies with wider audiences through seminars, social media, and on line conferences.

About Dr. Jennifer Nestell

Dr. Jennifer Nestell, Ph.D., is a psychologist specializing in depth psychology and trauma recovery. With licenses in Kansas, New Hampshire, and California, she offers a compassionate blend of traditional therapy and innovative healing practices. Her approach focuses on providing personalized care that empowers clients to overcome challenges and live fulfilling lives.

﻿Close Up Radio recently featured Jennifer Nestell, PhD in an interview with Jim Masters on Thursday July 10th at 4pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-2-close-up-radio-welcomes-back-healing-and/id1785721253?i=1000717128064

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-2-close-up-radio-welcomes-285617948/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6IlUXrz546dxKHBXzo0nII

For more information about “Dr. Jen” Jennifer Nestell, PhD and the “Leave It at the Tree” program, please visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/drjennestell/

