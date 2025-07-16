Leader in Early Childhood Education Amy Aceto-Hitchinson of The Ivy Academy Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

SAINT CHARLES, IL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ivy Academy, founded by Amy Aceto-Hitchinson, emerges as a leader in early childhood education by empowering families and enriching communities. With a legacy of a family who is rich in early childhood education, Amy Aceto-Hitchinson is redefining standards by creating an integrated approach that goes beyond traditional classroom settings.

Amy Aceto-Hitchinson’s journey is engrained with a deep sense of duty and commitment. The youngest of six children, Amy grew up in a dynamic household where early childhood education was not just a career, but a family legacy. Her father was a Teamster while her mother established a reputable home childcare service, ultimately expanding her enterprise to larger commercial facilities. In 1980s Illinois, Amy was called to return to her roots, leaving behind aspirations of a law career, to take over the family business.

Initially reluctant, Amy soon found her passion for early childhood education, realizing that quality early education fosters prevention and advocacy truly needed in familial and societal contexts. From there, The Ivy Academy was born, rooted in a mission to provide not just education but holistic community support.

Expanding Horizons in Real Estate

Initially, Amy Aceto-Hitchinson took over the family’s daycare with 200 students. When the facility’s landlord lost the lease, Amy sold the business and took a slight detour by investing in buildings, working with nonprofits, and redeveloping neighborhoods through the local NHS, Neighborhood Housing Services. She initiated new community programs, working with tenants to become owners. By converting neglected properties into affordable housing, Amy played a critical role in revitalizing neighborhoods all while emphasizing homeownership as a necessary tool for community empowerment. Partnering with programs like the Illinois Kane County Housing Initiative, Amy facilitated down-payment assistance for first-time home buyers, ultimately transforming community landscapes.

The Ivy Academy: Education Beyond the Classroom

The Ivy Academy’s first center opened its doors in 2012 with an ambitious goal: transcend traditional early childhood education by incorporating broad support systems for families. From programs addressing men’s health and fatherhood to supporting single parents and divorce recovery, The Ivy Academy provides a full spectrum of advocacy and practical assistance.

The Academy’s programs are tailored to embracing diversity, fostering inclusion, and providing essential support systems for Hispanic communities, earning national recognition as a member of the White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for Hispanic Americans. The Ivy Academy also helped facilitate the creation of the area’s first Hispanic-led Boy Scout troop, championing leadership and civic integration. This happened by The Ivy Academy encouraging it’s parents to feel they could be engaged in the community regardless of their immigration status. It is Amy’s belief that this encouragement is a stepping stone towards facilitating citizenship.

A New Chapter During COVID-19 and Future Expansion

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Amy Aceto-Hitchinson responded to the emerging educational challenges by founding North End Youth Center, to accommodate additional school-age children impacted by lock downs, further cementing the collaboration of The Ivy Academy’s role as a vital community resource. This spirit of resilience and adaptation led to the establishment of three centers across Kane County, combining support services with comprehensive educational programming.

With three thriving centers currently in operation, Amy Aceto-Hitchinson’s vision continues with plans to expand internationally. Collaborating with Italian officials, Amy Aceto-Hitchinson and her team are poised to introduce groundbreaking programs focusing on adults with developmental disabilities in Italy. This initiative will transform unused properties into vibrant community centers, intertwining local resources and international cooperation.

Building a Legacy of Volunteerism and Community Involvement

At the heart of Amy’s mission is a belief in volunteerism and active community engagement as cornerstones of The Ivy Academy’s ethos. Through partnerships with organizations like CASA Kane County, Project Mobility, TriCity Family Services and various local chambers of commerce, The Ivy Academy supports numerous initiatives that foster social responsibility and neighborly care.

In 2024 alone, The Ivy Academy marked notable milestones such as staff professional development achievements, new homeownership of staff members, and hosting and sponsoring multiple community events and partnerships.

Vision for a Compassionate Future

Addressing current societal challenges, Amy continues to advocate for constructive problem solving and positive civic action. She calls for increased educational programs to bridge divides and foster understanding among diverse populations, reinforcing The Ivy Academy’s commitment to inclusivity and social justice.

About The Ivy Academy

Founded by Amy Aceto-Hitchinson, The Ivy Academy is an early childhood education center that integrates community services to enhance family well-being. With roots in Illinois and an expanding footprint globally, The Ivy Academy is dedicated to fostering an inclusive, educated, and empowered community, embodying the philosophy that education is a pathway to prevention, advocacy, and personal transformation.

Close Up Radio recently featured Amy Aceto-Hitchinson in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Thursday July 10th at 10am Eastern, and with Doug Llewelyn on Thursday July 17th at 10am Eastern

For more information about Amy Aceto-Hitchinson and The Ivy Academy, please visit https://theivyacademy.org/

