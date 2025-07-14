JAPANESE ROCK LEGEND HYDE'S 'BEAUTY & THE BEAST' LIVE CONCERT PERFORMANCE TO BE BROADCAST GLOBALLY

LIVE VIEWING JAPAN BRINGS "HYDE [INSIDE] LIVE 2025 WORLD TOUR BEAUTY & THE BEAST" TO FANS WORLDWIDE IN CINEMAS AND HOME VIEWING THIS AUGUST

TOKYO, JAPAN, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Japanese rock star HYDE's concert performance from "HYDE [INSIDE] LIVE 2025 WORLD TOUR BEAUTY & THE BEAST" at KT Zepp Yokohama will be broadcast live in cinemas on Sunday August 10, 2025. The live viewing will be available for fans in theaters across Japan and Asia, and also via live stream worldwide.

HYDE's concert will be a specially themed "BEAUTY & THE BEAST" performance, which will split the standing room area into two halves: women (BEAUTY) and men (BEAST) on the left and right sides.

Last year, HYDE released his first original album in about five years, HYDE [INSIDE], and toured Japan, Asia, and the United States on the "HYDE [INSIDE] LIVE 2024 WORLD TOUR".

On June 21, 2025, HYDE kicked off his "HYDE [INSIDE] LIVE 2025 WORLD TOUR", which will include performances in Japan, Latin America, Asia, and Europe. HYDE's visit to Europe will be his first performance in the region since the VAMPS UK tour in 2015. The world tour will be the largest in HYDE’s career, with 24 shows in 16 cities, thanks to enthusiastic fan support from around the world.

In addition to his solo work and his performances with L'Arc〜en〜Ciel, HYDE is known to anime fans worldwide for creating theme songs for Attack on Titan, Black Butler: Emerald Witch Arc, Blood+, DARLING in the FRANXX, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc, Fullmetal Alchemist: The Movie - Conqueror of Shamballa, Rurouni Kenshin, and numerous others.

◼️HYDE Official Website: https://www.hyde.com/

◼️Link to Trailer: https://youtu.be/HAu2cznWCJQ

Event Outline

Title:

HYDE [INSIDE] LIVE 2025 WORLD TOUR BEAUTY & THE BEAST

◆CINEMAS◆

https://liveviewing.jp/overseas/hydelive-2025-eng/

Date/Time:

Sunday August 10, 2025 9:06 start *BST

Fans in the following cities can participate in the live cinema broadcast:

Melbourne, Hong Kong, Seoul, Macau, Taipei, Taichung, Tainan, Bangkok

◆HOME VIEWING◆

Purchase: https://liveship.tokyo/en/hydelive-2025/

Date/Time:

Sunday, August 10, 2025, 8:50 Open / 9:06 Start *BST

◆Unlimited replay viewing available through Thursday, August 14, 24:59 *AEST.

Streaming Media:

LIVESHIP

Price:

4,500 yen (tax included)

Tickets on sale:

Friday July 18, 2025 4:00 〜 Thursday August 14, 2025 13:00 * BST

※Livestream ticket holders will have unlimited access to view the stream during the archive streaming period.

※Please note that the stream will shut off at the end of the archive streaming period, even if you are actively streaming at the time.

※The archive stream footage may be edited. Thank you for your understanding.



《CINEMA EVENT / LIVESTREAM》

1. Please note that this is an active livestream event where attendees are free to clap and/or show support, similar to an in-person live concert. Please make sure to understand this format prior to purchasing your tickets and attending the show.

2. In case the length of the livestream excessively exceeds the scheduled timeframe, the livestream may be terminated before the completion of the show. Thank you for understanding.

3. This is a livestream event; therefore the image and sound quality of the stream may be affected by potential network connectivity issues.

4. Purchasing tickets for commercial purposes, reselling, transferring (online auctions, ticket websites, ticket stores) are strictly prohibited.

5. In case of loss, theft, damage, or failure to bring/present your tickets, there will be absolutely no reissuing under any circumstances.

6. Please note that you may be seated separately within your group due to seating arrangements at the theatre(s).

7. Recording of any kind (audio recording, filming of footage shown on the screen) with cameras, smartphones, and/or any other devices is strictly prohibited. Uploading or sharing such material online may be subject to criminal penalty. If such conduct is observed inside the theatre(s), we will demand all recorded material to be deleted, and your ticket(s) will not be refunded.

8. As a record of the event and/or for media use, photos and/or videos may be taken in the screen. These materials may be used in various media. We ask for your understanding and cooperation.

9. Some theatres may have limitations around food and beverage consumption.

10. In case of earthquakes or other disaster warnings, regardless of the location of the audience or the show, the livestream may pause for safety precautions.

11. No separate announcements or notifications will be made in case of changes in the content of the event.

【CINEMA EVENT ETIQUITTE】

1. When using concert items such as light sticks and towels, please be mindful as to not interfere with the show viewing experience of other guests. (Any use of items that may obstruct the show viewing experiences of other guests is prohibited.)

2. Please refrain from actions that may disrupt the show viewing experiences of other guests, such as making excessive noise.

3. Please make sure to be seated in your assigned seat and enjoy the livestream from the seat shown on your purchased ticket.

4. Each theatre’s rules and regulations may vary.

5. Please review the official website for your theater and comply with their rules and regulations.

《HOME VIEWING / LIVESTREAM》

1. Due to the nature of this being a streaming event, while viewing the livestream, you may experience possible distortion, temporary interruption and/or early termination or of video and/or audio, caused by system and/or internet line issues. The organizers are not liable for technical difficulties caused by the viewer’s internet and/or viewing environment, and there no refunds will be made for these matters.

2. Viewers are responsible for their own internet / data charges to stream the show.

3. Using wifi is recommended as high data usage is expected for streaming.

4. Commercial use of the stream footage, such as streaming the show in a restaurant or other gathering spaces, whether for free or for a fee, is prohibited.

5. When viewing the livestream, if a viewer begins viewing after the stream has started, the footage shown will be from that point on, and rewinding of the footage will not be available.

HYDE [INSIDE] LIVE 2025 WORLD TOUR BEAUTY & THE BEAST

Information site: https://liveviewing.jp/hydelive-2025-eng/

Organizer: VAMPROSE

Distributor: Live Viewing Japan / Live Viewing Entertainment

©VAMPROSE Inc. All Rights Reserved

Note: Images cannot be cropped or altered for use.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.