Faculty badge of Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla from the 5th Annual Conference of the Society for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Asia/Pacific (SMISS-AP 2025) held at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, from July 10-13, 2025. Certificate of appreciation awarded to Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla for his gracious presence and contribution at the 5th Annual Conference of the Society for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Asia/Pacific (SMISS-AP 2025), held at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla poses in front of the SMISS-AP 2025 conference backdrop at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, during the 5th Annual Conference of the Society for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Asia/Pacific, held from July 10-13, 2025. The advanced biplane cath lab at Dr. Rao's Hospital, designed for precision neurovascular procedures and minimally invasive surgeries, first in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in India. The high-tech neurosurgery operating room at Dr. Rao's Hospital, Guntur featuring advanced imaging and navigation systems for precise brain and spine surgeries.

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Best Neurosurgeon in India, Shines as Faculty Speaker at SMISS-AP 2025 Conference in Mumbai

Minimally invasive techniques are not just about smaller incisions; they’re about giving patients their lives back faster and safer.” — Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla

GUNTUR, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, widely recognized as the best neurosurgeon in India and the best spine surgeon in India , distinguished himself as a faculty member at the 5th Annual Conference of the Society for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Asia/Pacific (SMISS-AP), held alongside the combined annual meetings of MISSAB and BSS, from July 10–13, 2025, at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai.As a panelist and speaker, Dr. Rao, celebrated as the best minimally invasive brain and spine surgeon in India , shared his expertise on tubular lumbar discectomy and minimally invasive tubular spine tumor removal surgery. His presentations underscored the precision and patient benefits of these advanced techniques, which reduce recovery times and complications compared to traditional methods. Dr. Rao’s insights captivated attendees, reinforcing his leadership in neurosurgery.With fellowships in minimally invasive skull base surgery, pediatric neurosurgery, neuro-oncology, stereotactic radiosurgery, and endovascular neurosurgery from the USA, Dr. Rao has transformed healthcare in Andhra Pradesh. His hospital, Dr. Rao’s Hospital in Guntur, features the Telugu states’ first biplane cath lab and a hybrid operation theater, setting benchmarks in innovative care. Recently honored with the Sardar Vallabhai Patel Unity Award (Economic Times, 2025), Dr. Rao’s contributions at SMISS-AP 2025 further solidify his global impact as the best neurosurgeon in India and the best spine surgeon in India.For more information about Dr. Rao’s Hospital or to schedule a consultation, visit www.drraoshospitals.com or contact +91-9010056444.Media Contact:Dr. Rao’s Hospital,Email: info@drraoshospitals.com,Phone: +91-9010056444,Website: www.drraoshospitals.com

Dr. Rao's Hosptial - the best neurosurgery hospital in India - with medical tourism

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.