Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Best Neurosurgeon in India, Shines as Faculty Speaker at SMISS-AP 2025 Conference in Mumbai
Faculty badge of Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla from the 5th Annual Conference of the Society for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Asia/Pacific (SMISS-AP 2025) held at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, from July 10-13, 2025.
Certificate of appreciation awarded to Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla for his gracious presence and contribution at the 5th Annual Conference of the Society for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Asia/Pacific (SMISS-AP 2025), held at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai
Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla poses in front of the SMISS-AP 2025 conference backdrop at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, during the 5th Annual Conference of the Society for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Asia/Pacific, held from July 10-13, 2025.
The advanced biplane cath lab at Dr. Rao's Hospital, designed for precision neurovascular procedures and minimally invasive surgeries, first in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in India.
Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Best Neurosurgeon in India, Shines as Faculty Speaker at SMISS-AP 2025 Conference in Mumbai
As a panelist and speaker, Dr. Rao, celebrated as the best minimally invasive brain and spine surgeon in India, shared his expertise on tubular lumbar discectomy and minimally invasive tubular spine tumor removal surgery. His presentations underscored the precision and patient benefits of these advanced techniques, which reduce recovery times and complications compared to traditional methods. Dr. Rao’s insights captivated attendees, reinforcing his leadership in neurosurgery.
With fellowships in minimally invasive skull base surgery, pediatric neurosurgery, neuro-oncology, stereotactic radiosurgery, and endovascular neurosurgery from the USA, Dr. Rao has transformed healthcare in Andhra Pradesh. His hospital, Dr. Rao’s Hospital in Guntur, features the Telugu states’ first biplane cath lab and a hybrid operation theater, setting benchmarks in innovative care. Recently honored with the Sardar Vallabhai Patel Unity Award (Economic Times, 2025), Dr. Rao’s contributions at SMISS-AP 2025 further solidify his global impact as the best neurosurgeon in India and the best spine surgeon in India.
For more information about Dr. Rao’s Hospital or to schedule a consultation, visit www.drraoshospitals.com or contact +91-9010056444.
Media Contact:
Dr. Rao’s Hospital,
Email: info@drraoshospitals.com,
Phone: +91-9010056444,
Website: www.drraoshospitals.com
Mohana Rao Patibandla
Patibandla Narayana Swamy Neurosciences LLP
+ +91 90100 56444
info@drraoshospitals.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Dr. Rao's Hosptial - the best neurosurgery hospital in India - with medical tourism
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.