Faculty badge of Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla from the 5th Annual Conference of the Society for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Asia/Pacific (SMISS-AP 2025) held at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, from July 10-13, 2025. Certificate of appreciation awarded to Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla for his gracious presence and contribution at the 5th Annual Conference of the Society for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Asia/Pacific (SMISS-AP 2025), held at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla poses in front of the SMISS-AP 2025 conference backdrop at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, during the 5th Annual Conference of the Society for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Asia/Pacific, held from July 10-13, 2025. The advanced biplane cath lab at Dr. Rao's Hospital, designed for precision neurovascular procedures and minimally invasive surgeries, first in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in India. The high-tech neurosurgery operating room at Dr. Rao's Hospital, Guntur featuring advanced imaging and navigation systems for precise brain and spine surgeries.

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Best Neurosurgeon in India, Shines as Faculty Speaker at SMISS-AP 2025 Conference in Mumbai

Minimally invasive techniques are not just about smaller incisions; they’re about giving patients their lives back faster and safer.” — Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla

Dr. Rao's Hosptial - the best neurosurgery hospital in India - with medical tourism

