Avalue Launches Ultra-Slim Fanless Systems for Smart Automation and Retail Edge Applications

ACS Series gives customer flexible deployment choices in industrial and retail applications

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, TAIWAN, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avalue Technology Inc.（TPEx: 3479.TWO）, a global leader in industrial computing solutions, proudly introduces two new ultra-slim fanless systems—ACS-ALUC and ACS-ADNC—offering scalable performance powered by either IntelCore™ i3/i5 12th/13th Gen or IntelN97/I3-N305 processors. Sharing an identical mechanical design, these systems are optimized for edge computing in smart automation and retail environments, combining compact form factor with reliable and flexible deployment.As industries embrace digital transformation, edge computing demands systems that are not only powerful but also space-saving and ruggedized. The ACS series meets these requirements with its 180mm x 136mm x 40mm ultra-slim footprint, ideal for installations in tight spaces or wall/VESA mounting scenarios. Its fanless thermal design ensures silent operation and long-term stability in dusty or harsh environments—making it a reliable fit for mission-critical industrial deployments.Positioned as the high-performance model, the ACS-ALUC integrates IntelCore™ i3/i5 12th/13th Gen processors and supports up to 32GB of DDR4 memory. With IntelIrisXe or UHD graphics, plus dual display outputs via DP++ and HDMI 2.0b, it is ideal for AI vision inspection, interactive digital signage, smart counters, and other display-intensive applications in both industrial and commercial environments.For cost-conscious applications, the ACS-ADNC offers an economical solution powered by the IntelN97/I3-N305 processor. Supporting up to 16GB of DDR4 memory and equipped with 4 x RS232 COM ports and dual GbE LAN, it is perfectly suited for machine control, and edge data acquisition tasks that require reliable connectivity and 24/7 operation.Both models share a robust I/O suite, including three M.2 expansion slots (Key-E/B/M) for Wi-Fi, NVMe SSD, and I/O modules. They are compatible with Windows 10/11 and Linux, and have passed rigorous vibration, shock, and drop testing. With a wide operating temperature range from -10°C to 55°C and lockable DC power input, these systems are ready for deployment in demanding field environments.As part of Avalue’s expanding AIoT and embedded portfolio, the ACS-ALUC and ACS-ADNC exemplify the company’s commitment to delivering scalable, efficient, and field-ready solutions for edge intelligence. Both models are available for sampling and mass production now, and are ideal for applications in smart factories, logistics hubs, interactive retail, and digital signage.Key Features of ACS-ALUC:• Intel12th/13 th Gen Core™ i5/i3 (15W) processors• IntelIrisXe/UHD Graphics eligible• 1 x 260-Pin DDR4 3200MHz non-ECC SO-DIMM Socket Supports Up to 32GB• Dual Display (DP++, HDMI 2.0b)• 4 x COM Port (RS232)• 2 x IntelEthernet Controller (1GbE)• 3 x Expansion Slot (M.2 Key-E, Key-M, Key-B)• 6 x USB Port (3 x USB3.2 Gen1)Key Features of ACS-ADNC:• IntelAlder Lake i3N & N Series(15W) & Amston Lake series Processors• 1 x 260-Pin DDR4 3200MHz non-ECC SO-DIMM Socket Supports Up to 16GB• Dual Display, HDMI 2.0b & DP++• 4 x COM Port (4 x RS232)• 2 x IntelEthernet Controller (1GbE)• 3 x Expansion Slot (M.2 2230 Key-E, 2242/3052 Key-M, 2280 Key-M)• 6 x USB Port (4 x USB3.2 Gen1, 2 x USB2.0 for System)For more information, visit Avalue Website, or contact us using our online contact form.About Avalue TechnologyAvalue Technology was founded in 2000 and is a global leader in industrial computer solutions. Avalue Technology has a proven track record of success in the industrial control industry, and we leverage that experience to provide reliable and trustworthy customized products and services. Our primary products are embedded and industrial computer solutions, with a focus on smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart transportation, smart retail, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Avalue is committed to the sustainable growth of our company. We are guided by the business philosophy of "stability, innovation, diligence, and enthusiasm, and enjoyment of work and life." We are dedicated to leveraging the power of intelligence and sustainability to disrupt the future of digital blueprints and to drive positive, long-term change in the smart industry.

