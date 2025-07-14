Temac announces the ideal slitter rewinder for narrow rolls

Slitter rewinder for narrow rolls

CASSANO MAGNAGO, VARESE, ITALY, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Temac, leading Italian company in the construction of slitter rewinder and special machines, unveils the launch of a new version of the TMS 840 , the next-generation slitter rewinder designed to meet the demands of processing flexible materials, with the ability to produce extremely narrow rolls down to 6 mm wide. This new machine marks another step forward in Temac’s technology, combining maximum precision, operational flexibility, and patented innovations to ensure high performance and safety at every stage of production.The TMS 840 is engineered to process a wide variety of materials, including plastic films, laminates, coextrusions, paper, and aluminum, and is suitable for numerous industrial sectors: from labelling to automotive, hygiene and medical, and cosmetics.Cutting-edge technology and total controlThe machine is equipped with three high-efficiency A.C. asynchronous vector motors, controlled by the latest-generation digital inverters, delivering reduced energy consumption and high precision. Two independent motors manage each winding station, supervised by a 15.6” industrial touchscreen Panel PC, allowing for precise tension control even with diameter and speed variations.Additional features include:• PLC with integrated Ethernet connection for remote monitoring and HMI interface on fanless IP65 Panel PC (ASEM–Rockwell Automation) with Windows 10 IoT 64-bit operating system.• Automatic tension control via load cells and microprocessor.• Pneumatic splicing table with clamping bars and position sensors.• OPG automatic one-way carriage guiding system for roll centring.• Operating speed up to 500 m/min and circular knife cutting system.• Double set of winding shafts: both expanding and friction shafts.Thanks to this dual set of winding shafts, the TMS 840 offers maximum operational versatility and can meet a wide range of production requirements, with a maximum load per friction shaft of up to 200 kg evenly distributed over the full working width.A patented system for ultra-narrow slittingOne of the TMS 840’s standout features is its ability to achieve minimum longitudinal slits of just 6 mm, thanks to an innovative patented friction system that ensures uniform tension distribution and perfect material stability. The system uses rollers in the friction rings to lock the cores—a solution that enhances grip and preserves core integrity, even on plastic or metal cores.Maximum set-up efficiencyThe TMS 840 also introduces an innovative solution to drastically reduce machine downtime: an external knife positioning system, which allows for quick and precise replacement of the slitting unit with one that is pre-set. This makes it possible to efficiently manage frequent job changes during the same production day, improving overall efficiency.This solution could also be implemented on other slitter models.A versatile and reliable solutionWith the TMS 840, Temac reaffirms its leadership in developing innovative solutions for the conversion of flexible materials, combining precision, reliability, and a focus on operator safety.TEMAC (Italy)Contacts:Tel. +39 0331 661204

