Guardians of New Earth Day to Be Celebrated Globally on Easter Sunday, April 5, 2026

Guardians of New Earth

Celestial alignment of Regulus and the Sphinx on April 5th, 2026, marks the return of the Guardians and the awakening of planetary consciousness.

All for One, and One for All” — Guardians of New Earth

SUNSHINE COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A planetary moment thousands of years in the making will culminate on Easter Sunday, April 5, 2026, when the royal star Regulus—the Heart of the Lion—aligns with the nose of the Great Sphinx in Egypt. This rare celestial event, prophesied by mystics from Edgar Cayce to modern spiritual teachers, signals the return of the Guardians of Light and the emergence of a new planetary era of awakening and divine sovereignty.To honor this convergence, the Guardians of New Earth have officially declared “ Guardians of New Earth Day ,” a global spiritual and cultural event recognizing the collective awakening of our Guardian brothers and sisters worldwide. This day marks a clarion call for conscious beings to remember and support the unfolding planetary transformation.The Guardians form a multidimensional alliance of spiritual guides and protectors devoted to humanity’s evolution and awakening, bringing divine wisdom to cosmic challenges and empowering earthly guardianship in service of real-world transformation:At the highest level, the Guardians of Light are ninth-dimensional celestial beings overseeing spiritual evolution and ensuring cosmic law through divine guidance. The Guardian Protectors of Regulus, fifth-dimensional lion-hearted spirits from Alpha Leonis, uphold justice, order, and energetic protection, intervening in moments of planetary imbalance. On the ground level, Earth Guardians walk the Path in human form—healers, advocates, spiritual leaders, and environmental stewards who embody the values of the higher Orders.Together, these three Orders form the Guardian Alliance Network, a multidimensional coalition committed to protecting truth, restoring balance, and guiding humanity through its next evolutionary threshold.The Prophecy Illuminated:Optimism surrounding this celestial conjunction is bolstered by recent investigations on the Giza Plateau. Geologist Robert Schoch has identified deep water-erosion patterns around the Sphinx enclosure, which he suggests could date the monument to 7,000–5,000 BCE, significantly earlier than traditional Egyptological timelines. In 2025, an interdisciplinary research team from the University of Pisa and University of Strathclyde employed advanced Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) technology and reportedly uncovered a complex subterranean network beneath Khafre’s Pyramid and near the Sphinx. Their scans revealed features such as deep shafts, spiral passages, cube-like chambers, and potential water conduits reaching nearly two kilometers deep. While these findings await peer-reviewed confirmation and remain under scholarly debate, they have reignited hope that hidden chambers—possibly linked to the fabled Hall of Records—await discovery beneath the ancient stones.This celestial-mystical convergence is not merely symbolic. As Regulus rises over the lion-bodied Sphinx on Easter Sunday, it activates a cosmic trigger—opening a gateway to ancient wisdom, reactivating the Guardian Protectors, and marking the full return of the Guardians to guide Earth’s awakening throughout the entire Guardian Alliance Network.Spiritual communities worldwide are invited to participate in Guardians of New Earth Day on Sunday, April 5th 2026, through meditations, ceremonies, ritual gatherings, and declarations of spiritual sovereignty. Coordinated broadcasts and ceremonial resources will be available via www.Facebook.com/GuardiansofNewEarth ________________________________________About Guardians of New EarthGuardians of New Earth is a global spiritual alliance supporting humanity’s awakening, promoting energetic sovereignty, and fostering planetary healing. Through sacred service and conscious action, the movement seeks to help humanity align with higher frequencies and cosmic purpose.________________________________________Media Contact:Guardians of New EarthPublic Relations DepartmentInfo@GuardiansofNewEarth.org

THE HISTORY & LINEAGE OF THE CELESTIAL GUARDIAN PROTECTORS OF ALPHA LEONIS: THE RETURN OF THE LIONS

