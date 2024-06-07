Dr. Lana Lubimoff Joins the American Red Cross’s International Humanitarian Law Program as a Volunteer Instructor
Dr. Lana Lubimoff, an accomplished Australian psychiatrist, appointed as a volunteer International Humanitarian Law Instructor with the American Red Cross.
Dr. Lana Lubimoff, an accomplished Australian psychiatrist and humanitarian advocate, is proud to announce her recent appointment as a volunteer International Humanitarian Law (IHL) Instructor with the American Red Cross's National Capital and Greater Chesapeake Region. This role marks a significant milestone in Dr. Lubimoff's distinguished career, highlights her dedication to both mental health and humanitarian law.
Dr. Lubimoff brings an extensive background in psychiatry, with experience treating people suffering from chronic and severe mental health conditions such as complex PTSD, emotional trauma, and psychotic disorders. She has a noteworthy career spanning over three decades, during which she has consistently demonstrated a commitment to enhancing psychiatric care through innovative treatment approaches. Her involvement in international humanitarian efforts is extensive, including founding and directing an international charity with United Nations Consultative Status which focuses on global peace and humanitarian goals. In addition, she oversees the design and implementation of nonprofit programs aimed at protecting human rights and providing support to war victims in conflict zones.
Dr. Lubimoff’s professional qualifications include a Bachelor of Medicine/Bachelor of Surgery, fellowship with the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists (RANZCP), and a Certificate in Advanced Training in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. She is a clinical member of the Psychotherapy and Counselling Federation of Australia (PACFA) and is listed on their National Register as a Registered Clinical Psychotherapist and Supervisor. She is also a professional member of the American Counseling Association. Additionally, Dr. Lubimoff is listed on the International Criminal Court’s List of Experts as a Psychiatrist.
In her new volunteer role as an IHL Instructor with the American Red Cross, Dr. Lubimoff will be responsible for educating and promoting the principles of international humanitarian law. Her work will involve delivering training sessions, workshops, and seminars aimed at increasing awareness and understanding of the laws that protect individuals during armed conflicts. This vital educational outreach helps ensure that these principles are widely understood and respected, contributing to the American Red Cross’s global IHL mission.
“I am honored to join the American Red Cross's International Humanitarian Law program," said Dr. Lubimoff. "This opportunity allows me to combine my passion for mental health with my commitment to humanitarian work, promoting the protection of civilians through international law in conflict situations."
