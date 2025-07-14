Vodafone Ukraine, Nokia, and Finnvera Sign a Memorandum of Cooperation to Modernize Ukraine’s Digital Infrastructure

New strategic partnership to expand resilient 4G and fiber networks, support national security, and prepare Ukraine for next-generation technologies

ROME, ITALY, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome, Vodafone Ukraine, Nokia, and Finnvera, the Finnish export credit agency, signed a Memorandum of Understanding to support potential investments in Ukraine’s digital infrastructure. The proposed partnership focuses on expanding 4G and GPON network coverage, ensuring network resilience during shelling and power outages, and preparing the country for the rollout of next-generation telecom technologies.

“This collaboration embodies the spirit of resilience and innovation that defines Ukraine’s recovery. Strengthening the digital backbone is essential not only for economic development but also for empowering communities and safeguarding national security. Vodafone Ukraine is committed to building a future-ready, robust network that serves millions today and paves the way for tomorrow’s technologies. This latest agreement builds on our investment momentum — over the past three years, Vodafone Ukraine has invested more than $400 million (UAH 15.5 billion) in rebuilding and expanding our network, underscoring our unwavering commitment to digital connectivity and resilience,” said Yusif Jabbarov, Chairman of the Board of NEQSOL Holding, Vodafone Ukraine’s parent company.

As part of the proposed collaboration:

• Vodafone Ukraine and Nokia will identify critically important priorities for the recovery and modernization of telecom networks.

• Finnvera, Finland’s official export credit agency, will explore the potential financing of up to €30 million in Nokia telecommunications equipment and services over the next three years.

The initiative is also being implemented in cooperation with Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation, which coordinates the country’s digital recovery and engagement with international partners.

“A strong and resilient digital infrastructure is the foundation of Ukraine’s economic recovery and national security. We are grateful to our partners at Nokia and Finnvera for their trust, support, and willingness to invest in critical infrastructure that keeps millions of Ukrainians connected — even under the most difficult circumstances,” said Olga Ustynova, CEO of Vodafone Ukraine.

Finnvera supports projects that meet environmental standards and OECD requirements for officially supported export credit financing. A final decision on financing will be made following legal, financial, and regulatory due diligence.

