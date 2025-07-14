Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,390 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,902 in the last 365 days.

Farrah Mechael’s New Single "Attention" Says What We’re All Thinking

Black-and-white cover art for the single “Attention” featuring Farrah Mechael gazing sideways with sunglasses, exuding confidence and mystery. The minimalist design focuses on her powerful presence, symbolizing empowerment and strength. The bold title “AT

Official black-and-white single cover for “Attention” by Farrah Mechael, the unapologetic anthem that shows you exactly how to get what you want. Released under AngelSound Records, a division of Scorpio Productions LLC.

Farrah Mechael commands the spotlight with “Attention,” the unapologetic anthem showing you exactly how to ask for what you want.

Sometimes all you need to say is, ‘I want your attention.’ There’s power in just asking for what you want.”
— Farrah Mechael
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scorpio Productions and AngelSound Records proudly announce the release of “Attention,” Farrah Mechael’s second single of the summer. As summer heats up, Farrah is not letting up; delivering yet another banger that calls out what everyone secretly wants. “Attention” is a how-to record that shows you exactly how to ask for what you crave most: attention.

“Attention” continues Farrah Mechael’s streak of high-energy releases this year, reinforcing her place as one of pop’s most dynamic voices. From mainstream playlists to the underground dance floor, “Attention” is poised to be the soundtrack of unapologetic confidence this season.

“Everyone wants it, but no one knows how to ask,” says Farrah’s sister, songwriter Tamara Mechael. “I wrote this song because people are always doing the most trying to get attention instead of simply asking for it. This song gives you a DIY approach on how to do exactly that.”

“Attention” is now streaming on all major platforms. Stay tuned for the official music video dropping soon via Scorpio Productions. Follow Farrah Mechael on social media for exclusive behind-the-scenes content, upcoming live performance announcements, and more.

Listen to “Attention” now: https://songshare.com/track/52oa0wd6

Media Inquiries: management@scorpio-productions.com

Management
Scorpio Productions LLC
management@scorpio-productions.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
YouTube
X
TikTok
Facebook
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Farrah Mechael’s New Single "Attention" Says What We’re All Thinking

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more