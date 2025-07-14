Farrah Mechael’s New Single "Attention" Says What We’re All Thinking
Farrah Mechael commands the spotlight with “Attention,” the unapologetic anthem showing you exactly how to ask for what you want.
“Attention” continues Farrah Mechael’s streak of high-energy releases this year, reinforcing her place as one of pop’s most dynamic voices. From mainstream playlists to the underground dance floor, “Attention” is poised to be the soundtrack of unapologetic confidence this season.
“Everyone wants it, but no one knows how to ask,” says Farrah’s sister, songwriter Tamara Mechael. “I wrote this song because people are always doing the most trying to get attention instead of simply asking for it. This song gives you a DIY approach on how to do exactly that.”
“Attention” is now streaming on all major platforms. Stay tuned for the official music video dropping soon via Scorpio Productions. Follow Farrah Mechael on social media for exclusive behind-the-scenes content, upcoming live performance announcements, and more.
Listen to “Attention” now: https://songshare.com/track/52oa0wd6
