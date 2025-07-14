Farrah Mechael’s New Single "Attention" Says What We’re All Thinking

Official black-and-white single cover for “Attention” by Farrah Mechael, the unapologetic anthem that shows you exactly how to get what you want. Released under AngelSound Records, a division of Scorpio Productions LLC.

Farrah Mechael commands the spotlight with “Attention,” the unapologetic anthem showing you exactly how to ask for what you want.

Sometimes all you need to say is, ‘I want your attention.’ There’s power in just asking for what you want.” — Farrah Mechael

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.