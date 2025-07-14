ALLEN MEDIA GROUP’S 'HBCU GO' ANNOUNCES 26-GAME LINEUP FOR 2025 FOOTBALL SEASON

From East Coast rivalries to Southern showdowns and high-profile national stages, the 2025 HBCU GO football season promises a thrilling ride from kickoff to championship HBCU GO is a cultural lifestyle destination and leading sports platform that embraces the voice of Black Excellence through an all-new platform that captures the rich history, diversity, and cultural experiences at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs)

Premier Broadcast Partner for CIAA, SIAC, and SWAC Football Now Entering 4th Season, HBCU GO Returns with 5 Exciting Classics, 4 Homecomings, and Top Matchups

This is more than football; it’s a cultural movement. We're committed to delivering this content to every household worldwide for free, because Black college sports deserve the biggest spotlight.” — Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of HBCU GO parent Allen Media Group

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Allen Media Group free-streaming digital sports platform HBCU GO -- the leading media provider for the nation’s 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) -- proudly announces its 2025 football season schedule. With 26 electrifying matchups across 13 action-packed weeks, this year’s slate showcases the fiercest rivalries, biggest stages, and most meaningful traditions in HBCU sports.

The 2025 slate features powerhouse games from the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), and Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) in matchups that stretch from Jackson, Mississippi to New York to Las Vegas. This season opens with a marquee showdown between Hampton and Jackson State—two storied teams colliding on August 30 to set the tone. The excitement continues with the return of the HBCU NYC Classic on September 13, as Morehouse and Howard reignite their historic rivalry at MetLife Stadium. In Week 7, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference powerhouse North Carolina Central takes on Florida A&M, with HBCU football bragging rights on the line. Then in Week 9, two titans — Jackson State and Grambling State — meet under the lights of Allegiant Stadium for the inaugural HBCU Las Vegas Classic, bringing a legendary rivalry to one of the biggest stages in sports.

The in-state clash between Virginia State and Virginia Union brings CIAA pride to the forefront, while Tuskegee vs. Albany State delivers one of the SIAC’s most celebrated Homecoming battles—blending pageantry, pride, and postseason implications in a way only HBCUs can. The highly anticipated Truth & Service Classic, featuring Hampton vs. Howard, adds even more excitement to the mid-season slate, while other key matchups round out a schedule built for drama, tradition, and impact, all leading up to the season finale at the CIAA Football Championship.

“This is more than football; it’s a cultural movement,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of HBCU GO parent company, Allen Media Group. “HBCU GO is amplifying the stories, traditions, and triumphs that define HBCUs. We're committed to delivering this phenomenal content to every household in the world—for free—because Black college sports deserve the biggest global spotlight possible.”

“This season is going to be next level,” said Curtis Symonds, President of HBCU GO. “We’re not just presenting the games—we’re building a platform that honors the pageantry, the talent, the rivalries, and the rich legacy of HBCUs. From the debut of the HBCU Las Vegas Classic to intense conference battles and electric homecomings, every week delivers something unforgettable.”

This season, HBCU GO will also debut an all-new, first-of-its-kind program: the 1ST AND GOAL show, the ultimate HBCU football sports podcast. This groundbreaking collaboration brings together four of the most successful and influential YouTubers from across the country in the HBCU sports space—Joshua Sims, Sr., Scottay, BJ Jones, and Zo Phillips—for the very first time. Each week, this powerhouse panel will deliver sharp takes, deep analysis, and authentic storytelling that highlight the biggest games, boldest plays, and cultural moments that define the HBCU football experience. Fresh, unfiltered, and unapologetic, 1ST AND GOAL is where tradition meets innovation—and fans won't want to miss a minute.



Fans can catch all the action on multiple platforms:

● Broadcast syndication in major U.S. TV markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, and more (check local listings).

● National broadcasts on theGrio Television Network.

● Streaming access via:

○ The HBCU GO mobile app

○ Free-streaming platforms including Local Now

Don’t miss a moment of energy, tradition, and excellence that defines HBCU football. For more information, visit www.hbcugo.tv

About HBCU GO

HBCU GO is a cultural lifestyle destination and leading sports media provider that embraces and represents the voice of Black Excellence every day of the year through an all-new platform that captures the rich history, diversity, perspectives, and cultural experiences at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). HBCU GO also provides a platform for emerging creatives in media production, branding, and broadcasting. We offer our viewers the best in live sports, original series, documentaries, films, comedy, and edutainment programming produced by African American leading producers, directors, and students from select HBCUs. Launched in 2012, the free-streaming service HBCU GO was purchased by Byron Allen in 2021 and is part of Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG). Headquartered in Los Angeles, AMG has offices in New York and Atlanta. AMG owns/operates 28 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and ten 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 300 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICECENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO TELEVISION NETWORK, and HBCU GO. Allen Media Group also owns the digital streaming platforms HBCU GO, SPORTS.TV, THEGRIO, THE WEATHER CHANNEL STREAMING APP, and LOCAL NOW--the free-streaming AVOD service, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. For more information, visit www.allenmedia.tv.

