Process Health Group Launches 'The Next Chapter', a Recovery Podcast Giving Voice to Life After Addiction

Podcast Cover Ocean View From Rehab Center Outside Of West Palm Beach Rehab Location

The Next Chapter is a podcast that is helping shape modern recovery. Each episode brings hope, perspective, and education to the journey of healing.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Process Health Group, one of the nation's leading addiction treatment networks, is proud to announce the launch of The Next Chapter, a new podcast that explores what happens after treatment ends and true recovery begins.Hosted by recovery advocates of Process Health Group, The Next Chapter brings together stories and strategies that go far beyond rehab. Each episode tackles real-world issues like rebuilding relationships, navigating mental health, staying sober in high-risk environments, and finding purpose beyond addiction.Headlines often focus on overdoses, relapse, and crisis, but Andy over at Process Health Group said, “This podcast is about real life success stories about what comes next. It is a condensed, messy, and beautiful reality of life in recovery.”Produced by Process Health Group’s team the podcast offers an authentic, unfiltered look at the people and principles driving sustainable recovery in Florida and beyond. Early episodes are creating a multifaceted view of addiction and healing. Topics include trauma recovery, navigating relapse, stigma in the workplace, and the evolving world of addiction treatment.The Next Chapter is now streaming on all major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube. New episodes are released monthly, with special guest appearances and topic requests encouraged through listener submissions.

Joe's Journey From Helped To Helper

