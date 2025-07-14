Process Health Group Responds to Florida's Fentanyl Crisis with Proven Long Term Recovery Solutions

Outside Of West Palm Beach Rehab Location Lobby of West Palm Beach Location Ocean View From Rehab Center

Nationally recognized centers in Tampa and North Palm Beach lead the fight against the most lethal drug epidemic in U.S. history.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As fentanyl continues to drive record overdose deaths across Florida and the United States, Process Health Group is stepping up its commitment to long term recovery with a clinical approach built to save lives. Through its flagship programs at Florida Treatment Center in Tampa and North Palm Beach Recovery Center, the organization is now recognized for their help in fighting back against fentanyl-related addiction.“Fentanyl isn’t something you can treat with a week of detox,” said Frank Bartle, CEO of Process Health Group. “It takes a personalized care plan, strong community support, and a long-term strategy that treats the whole person. That’s exactly what we provide at both of our centers.”What sets Process Health Group apart is its unified model of care operating across two of Florida’s top rated recovery centers. Each facility implements protocols designed for fentanyl dependency, supported by long term treatment options grounded in trauma informed therapy. Their approach has helped hundreds of clients transition into lasting recovery, with a growing ecosystem of aftercare and alumni support that extends across the state.In addition to its clinical excellence, Process Health Group is actively working to reshape the public conversation around fentanyl. With the drug increasingly found in counterfeit pills, party drugs, and unregulated substances, the organization continues to invest in education, advocacy, and awareness efforts to equip communities with the knowledge they need to stay safe. As part of that broader mission, Process Health Group has also launched The Next Chapter, a podcast that explores life after addiction, stories about real recovery, and the human connection in the recovery world that rarely make headlines. The podcast is gaining national attention and is certainty worth a listen.

