Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,276 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,631 in the last 365 days.

RE: Traffic Alert - US Route 2 Marshfield

Roadway is back open for regular traffic

 

From: Dubuque, Benjamin
Sent: Thursday, September 18, 2025 10:07 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Traffic Alert - US Route 2 Marshfield

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

US Route 2 is experiencing delays in the area of Maplefields in Marshfield due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for several hours.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate. 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

 

Benjamin Dubuque

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

Williston PSAP

3294 Saint George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

RE: Traffic Alert - US Route 2 Marshfield

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more