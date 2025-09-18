RE: Traffic Alert - US Route 2 Marshfield
Roadway is back open for regular traffic
From: Dubuque, Benjamin
Sent: Thursday, September 18, 2025 10:07 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Traffic Alert - US Route 2 Marshfield
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
US Route 2 is experiencing delays in the area of Maplefields in Marshfield due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last for several hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Benjamin Dubuque
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II
Williston PSAP
3294 Saint George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.