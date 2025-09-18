RE: Traffic Alert - US Route 2 Marshfield

Roadway is back open for regular traffic

From: Dubuque, Benjamin Sent: Thursday, September 18, 2025 10:07 AM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Traffic Alert - US Route 2 Marshfield

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

US Route 2 is experiencing delays in the area of Maplefields in Marshfield due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for several hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.