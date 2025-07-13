Submit Release
MV Crash / St Albans Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  25A2004897

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Underwood         

STATION: VSP-St Albans              

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 07-13-25/1300 hours

STREET: Route 36 at Park Street

TOWN: Fairfield

 

 VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Ian Robtoy 

AGE: 18

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield,VT

INJURY: Minor

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Scion

VEHICLE MODEL: FR-S

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Totaled

 

PASSENGER: Juvenile  

AGE:17

SEAT BELT: Y

INJURY: Minor

  

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Brett Buzzatto

AGE: 52

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate

INJURY: Serious

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2024

VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai

VEHICLE MODEL: Venue

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Totaled

 

 PASSENGER: Melissa Hull            

AGE:49

SEAT BELT: Y

INJURY: Serious

 

PASSENGER: Juvenile

AGE:16

SEAT BELT: Y

INJURY: Minor

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On July 13, 2025, at 1300 hours, the Vermont State Police was dispatched to a report of a two-vehicle head-on collision on Route 36 near Park St in Fairfield. It was determined that Vehicle #1 was traveling east on Route 36, had crossed the center line, and collided with Vehicle #2. Vehicle #2 was traveling west on Route 36 and attempted to avoid colliding with Vehicle #1. All occupants of both vehicles were transported for injuries.

 

 

 



Trooper Andrew Underwood (222)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

