MV Crash / St Albans Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE PRESS RELEASE MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH CASE#: 25A2004897 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Underwood STATION: VSP-St Albans CONTACT#: 802-524-5993 DATE/TIME: 07-13-25/1300 hours STREET: Route 36 at Park Street TOWN: Fairfield VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Ian Robtoy AGE: 18 SEAT BELT? Y CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield,VT INJURY: Minor VEHICLE YEAR: 2013 VEHICLE MAKE: Scion VEHICLE MODEL: FR-S DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Totaled PASSENGER: Juvenile AGE:17 SEAT BELT: Y INJURY: Minor VEHICLE #2 OPERATOR: Brett Buzzatto AGE: 52 SEAT BELT? N CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate INJURY: Serious VEHICLE YEAR: 2024 VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai VEHICLE MODEL: Venue DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Totaled PASSENGER: Melissa Hull AGE:49 SEAT BELT: Y INJURY: Serious PASSENGER: Juvenile AGE:16 SEAT BELT: Y INJURY: Minor SUMMARY OF CRASH: On July 13, 2025, at 1300 hours, the Vermont State Police was dispatched to a report of a two-vehicle head-on collision on Route 36 near Park St in Fairfield. It was determined that Vehicle #1 was traveling east on Route 36, had crossed the center line, and collided with Vehicle #2. Vehicle #2 was traveling west on Route 36 and attempted to avoid colliding with Vehicle #1. All occupants of both vehicles were transported for injuries.



Trooper Andrew Underwood (222) Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks (802)524-5993

