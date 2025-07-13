MV Crash / St Albans Barracks
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A2004897
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Underwood
STATION: VSP-St Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 07-13-25/1300 hours
STREET: Route 36 at Park Street
TOWN: Fairfield
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Ian Robtoy
AGE: 18
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield,VT
INJURY: Minor
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Scion
VEHICLE MODEL: FR-S
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Totaled
PASSENGER: Juvenile
AGE:17
SEAT BELT: Y
INJURY: Minor
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Brett Buzzatto
AGE: 52
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate
INJURY: Serious
VEHICLE YEAR: 2024
VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai
VEHICLE MODEL: Venue
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Totaled
PASSENGER: Melissa Hull
AGE:49
SEAT BELT: Y
INJURY: Serious
PASSENGER: Juvenile
AGE:16
SEAT BELT: Y
INJURY: Minor
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On July 13, 2025, at 1300 hours, the Vermont State Police was dispatched to a report of a two-vehicle head-on collision on Route 36 near Park St in Fairfield. It was determined that Vehicle #1 was traveling east on Route 36, had crossed the center line, and collided with Vehicle #2. Vehicle #2 was traveling west on Route 36 and attempted to avoid colliding with Vehicle #1. All occupants of both vehicles were transported for injuries.
