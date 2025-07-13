New Haven Barracks // Suspicious Shooting Complaint

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 25B5003114

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicole Twamley

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 07/13/2025 1303 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Basin Harbor Rd, Bridport, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Suspicious Shooting Complaint

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police New Haven barracks, a Game Warden from the Department of Fish & Wildlife and officers from the Vergennes Police Department were dispatched to a report of a suspicious incident involving a male seen walking on foot through properties after multiple gun shots were heard. The male was reported to have a long gun in his possession. Further details were not immediately available to determine the circumstances behind the shots fired.

Responding units arrived in the area of Basin Harbor Rd in Bridport and made contact with a male who identified himself as the subject that shot. The male, later identified as Jonas Hastings (29), advised he shot a grey squirrel in his yard. No injuries were reported. A Game Warden from the Department of Fish & Wildlife also responded and conducted a separate investigation into the shooting that resulted in a cite and release for a game violation.

There are no threats to the public and this incident was determined an isolated incident.