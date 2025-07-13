Submit Release
News Search

There were 152 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,635 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks // Suspicious Shooting Complaint

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B5003114

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicole Twamley                            

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 07/13/2025 1303 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Basin Harbor Rd, Bridport, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Suspicious Shooting Complaint

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police New Haven barracks, a Game Warden from the Department of Fish & Wildlife and officers from the Vergennes Police Department were dispatched to a report of a suspicious incident involving a male seen walking on foot through properties after multiple gun shots were heard. The male was reported to have a long gun in his possession. Further details were not immediately available to determine the circumstances behind the shots fired.

 

Responding units arrived in the area of Basin Harbor Rd in Bridport and made contact with a male who identified himself as the subject that shot. The male, later identified as Jonas Hastings (29), advised he shot a grey squirrel in his yard. No injuries were reported. A Game Warden from the Department of Fish & Wildlife also responded and conducted a separate investigation into the shooting that resulted in a cite and release for a game violation.

 

There are no threats to the public and this incident was determined an isolated incident.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Haven Barracks // Suspicious Shooting Complaint

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more