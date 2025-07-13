Submit Release
New Haven Barracks // Property Damage from Stray Bullet

CASE#: 25B5003112

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicole Twamley                            

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 07/13/2025 1205 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Stoney Lane, New Haven, VT

VIOLATION: Property Damage Resulting from Stray Bullet

 

                                     

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks were dispatched to a delayed report of a damaged window from a stray bullet. The complainant advised that the incident occurred at approximately 1030 hours but was not reported until later after a neighbor inspected the window and discovered a spent round in the frame of the window.  

 

There is no report of any injuries from this incident and no other related complaints have been reported. Investigation into this incident is on-going.

 

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Nicole Twamley at the Vermont State Police New Haven barracks at 802-388-4919 and reference case 25B5003112. Anonymous tips may also be submitted by texting VTIPS to 274637 or https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

 

New Haven Barracks // Property Damage from Stray Bullet

