Hero LifeCare Launches AED Autopilot: Fully Managed AED-as-a-Service with AI Monitoring and Digital Record Keeper

A New Standard in AED Compliance, Support, and Emergency Response.

MILFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hero LifeCare announces the launch of AED Autopilot, a fully managed, subscription-based AED-as-a-service platform that redefines how organizations manage Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs). Whether overseeing one device or hundreds across multiple locations, AED Autopilot simplifies compliance, improves risk management, and enhances emergency preparedness through a smart, turnkey solution.Fully Managed AED SolutionAED Autopilot provides everything required for reliable deployment and long-term performance:• Selection from available AEDs, including cabinet or portable hardcase• Pads and batteries automatically replaced at no additional cost• AI-driven daily monitoring with automatic fault detection• GPS tracking for precise device location• Secure cellular connectivity for plug-and-play installation• Digital record keeper for audits, inspections, and compliance reporting“Many organizations still rely on staff or vendors for manual AED checks—a process that’s often inconsistent and difficult to verify,” said Dr. Richard Imbruce, CEO of Hero LifeCare. “AED Autopilot replaces that uncertainty with automation, reliability, and verifiable records—ensuring compliance without diverting internal resources from their core responsibilities..”Trusted Across IndustriesAED Autopilot actively monitors device status and responds in real time—automatically dispatching replacement pads, batteries, or entire units when necessary. Already trusted by school districts, healthcare systems, industrial facilities, government agencies, and corporate campuses, it supports consistent safety practices and reduces administrative workload.Built-In Value and Measurable ROIAED Autopilot replaces outdated, manual AED programs with a fully managed, intelligent solution. It eliminates capital outlays, reduces internal labor demands, and centralizes documentation for simplified audits. The result: lower total cost of ownership and measurable returns through improved compliance, reduced risk, and stronger preparedness.Simplified Adoption and Integrated Hero StationsHero LifeCare offers a trade-in program that provides credit toward an AED Autopilot subscription, making it easier to upgrade from existing programs. AEDs can also be bundled with oxygen, Narcan, epinephrine, bleed kits, and fire extinguishers to create a unified emergency response station—improving site-level preparedness and simplifying deployment.Enterprise-Ready for Multi-Site ManagementBuilt for organizations with AEDs deployed across multiple buildings, departments, or campuses, AED Autopilot ensures consistent device performance, centralized visibility, and automated recordkeeping. By replacing fragmented workflows with intelligent automation and responsive support, it helps maintain compliance and strengthen organizational preparedness in an effort to help save lives.To request a quote or evaluate your AEDs for trade-in value, visit www.herolifecare.com or contact aedautopilot@herolifecare.com.

