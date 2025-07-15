Hero LifeCare Awarded State of Connecticut RFP for Publicly Accessible Oxygen

The R15 — 100% oxygen, no prescription, no power, no maintenance. Just life-saving support when every second counts. Hero LifeCare Hero3 — The only emergency station with AED, oxygen, and overdose response in one.

MILFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hero LifeCare Inc. (herolifecare.com), a leader in innovative safety, rescue, and healthcare solutions, has been selected by the State of Connecticut Judicial Branch to supply its R15 emergency oxygen device through a competitive Request for Proposal (RFP) process as part of the state’s emergency response initiatives.Connecticut becomes the first known state to integrate emergency oxygen into its public safety infrastructure—recognizing a growing health need that often goes unmet. While cardiac arrest remains a critical concern, breathing emergencies are 20 times more common, yet most preparedness strategies focus solely on AEDs. By deploying the R15 alongside existing tools like AEDs and Narcan (naloxone), Connecticut is pioneering a more complete and proactive approach to emergency response.The State began using the R15 two years ago, resulting in multiple successful interventions and improved patient outcomes. The R15 is an FDA-cleared, over-the-counter medical device that delivers 100% oxygen immediately during emergencies, helping stabilize individuals while awaiting Emergency Medical Services (EMS). It is specifically designed for use by anyone, anywhere, at any time—no prescription, power, or special training required.The R15 supports rapid response for a wide range of time-sensitive conditions, including respiratory distress, asthma attacks, opioid overdoses, allergic reactions, drownings, and cardiac arrest—ensuring oxygen is available when and where it's needed most. Already in use at schools, hotels, manufacturing sites, airports and major organizations such as Tesla, Bloomberg, and the Federal Reserve, the R15 is becoming a new standard in emergency readiness.Key Advantages of the R15:• Addresses the Most Frequent Emergencies: Designed for respiratory emergencies, which occur 20 times more often than cardiac arrest and often go untreated in the critical first minutes.• Ease of Use: Anyone can use the R15 to administer oxygen without a prescription, medical certification or prior training.• Delivers 100% Oxygen: Provides pure oxygen on demand to support breathing and increase the chance of survival.• Safe for Public Spaces: Unlike oxygen cylinders, the R15 is non-pressurized, non-explosive, and generates oxygen only when activated.• No Power or Maintenance Needed: The R15 is self-contained and always ready—no inspections, batteries, or outlets required.• No Compliance Burden: Free from the regulatory complexities of oxygen tanks, the R15 is easy to deploy anywhere.• Instant Deployment: Wall-mountable and portable, the R15 ensures oxygen is within reach even when EMS is minutes away.“We’re honored the State of Connecticut selected the R15 as part of its public safety strategy,” said Dr. Richard Imbruce, CEO of Hero LifeCare. “By acknowledging that breathing emergencies occur far more often than cardiac arrest—and ensuring oxygen is readily available—Connecticut is setting a powerful example in public health leadership.”This initiative marks a significant advancement in emergency readiness, placing life-saving oxygen exactly where it’s needed, when it’s needed most.About Hero LifeCareHero LifeCare Inc. is a leader in first aid, safety, rescue, and healthcare innovations, focused on delivering the best technologies to help save lives, respond effectively in emergencies, and improve overall well-being. The company offers a wide range of products, services, and software, including advanced first aid solutions and remote tools, designed to enhance safety, ensure readiness, and support regulatory compliance in settings such as schools, workplaces, hotels, and industrial facilities. Hero LifeCare helps organizations reduce liabilities and foster a culture of preparedness. By integrating cutting-edge technology, the company empowers both individuals and organizations to improve health outcomes, mitigate risks, and promote a culture of safety, well-being, and effective risk management.

