Preowned Single-Engine Helicopter Pricing Continues to Surge in First Half of 2025

Airbus AS350B3 A chart from Aero Asset's latest report, 2025 HY HMT Report: Single-Engine Edition. A chart from Aero Asset's latest report, 2025 HY HMT Report: Single-Engine Edition.

We’re seeing a combination of declining sales volume and prices soaring.” — Valerie Pereira, Vice President of Market Research at Aero Asset

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aero Asset, a global helicopter sales and market intelligence firm, released its 2025 Half Year Heli Market Trends Single-Engine Edition. Backed by Aero Asset’s expertise and proprietary market insight, the report delivers a detailed analysis of the global preowned single-engine helicopter market in the first half of 2025.

The report reveals that retail sales volume dropped 19% year-over-year (YOY) to a four-year low, while median transaction prices rose 19%. Supply for sale continued to climb, up 9% YOY and absorption rate reached a four-year peak Q2 2025.

“We’re seeing a combination of declining sales volume and prices soaring,” said Valerie Pereira, Aero Asset’s Vice President of Market Research. “Despite this market disparity, buyers continue to pursue mission-specific configurations. Notably, demand in the EMS segment grew in the first half of the year, signaling its continued resilience.”

Leveraging transactional data, fleet analysis, and proprietary market tracking tools, Aero Asset’s half year 2025 report provides a detailed view of global sales & supply dynamics, absorption rates, pricing, and liquidity across the single-engine segment. Below highlights reflect key performance indicators shaping the preowned market in the first half of the year:

Market Highlights:

• Retail Sales Volume: 76 units sold S1 2025, totaling $195 million (–19% in units YOY, –2% in value).

• Supply for Sale: 145 units available valued at $361 million (+9% YOY in units, +6% in value).

• Absorption Rate: Increased to 11 months, the highest level since 2021.

Pricing Trends:

Pricing continued to climb in the first half of 2025, with median transaction prices rising 19% year-over-year. Utility-configured aircraft were a major contributor to the pricing momentum, with a 31% increase in transaction value YOY. On average, aircraft sold 13% below asking price, reflecting that asking prices remain high and buyers value-conscious.

Regional Performance:

The North American market led global activity, accounting for two-thirds of all transactions in the first half of 2025. Despite a 25% YOY decrease in transaction volume, European sales rebounded to second place overall. Sales in Asia Pacific and Latin America dropped sharply, down 43% and 60% respectively in S1 2025.

Liquidity Rankings:

Airbus AS350 B3/B3e/H125 and Bell 407/GX/P/I remained the most liquid markets. In contrast, the Leonardo A119K/Ke/Kx reached a four-year performance low with an absorption rate of 2.4 years.

Download 2025 Half Year Heli Market Trends Single-Engine Edition:

Trusted by operators, financiers, and industry professionals worldwide, Heli Market Trends provides data-driven insight into the global preowned helicopter market. Download the full 2025 Half Year Heli Market Trends Single-Engine Edition at aeroasset.com/report. The report also features a conversation with Monica Mazzei, who recently joined Aero Asset as Senior Sales Director.

###

About Aero Asset Inc.

Aero Asset is an international helicopter trading and market intelligence firm, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. With decades of experience marketing and selling aircraft across the globe, the company has grown into a leading helicopter sales and market intelligence firm offering aircraft remarketing & acquisition services, as well as an array of advisory services.

Aero Asset is a member of the Vertical Aviation International, National Aircraft Finance Association, the European Helicopter Association, and the National Business Aviation Association.

For more information about the company, its inventory, or its full scope of services and industry reports, please visit https://aeroasset.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.