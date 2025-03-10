Aero Asset Report Reveals Rising Preowned Twin-Engine Helicopter Prices Despite Mixed Market Performance

AW109SP GrandNew "Elite" A chart from Aero Asset's latest report, 2024 Annual HMT Report: Twin-Engine Edition. A chart from Aero Asset's latest report, 2024 Annual HMT Report: Twin-Engine Edition.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aero Asset, a global helicopter sales and market intelligence firm, kicked off VERTICON 2025 with the release of its 2024 Annual Heli Market Trends Twin-Engine Edition, offering in-depth insights into the evolving preowned twin-engine helicopter market. The report revealed that pricing for preowned twin-engine helicopters held strong last year despite supply and performance shifts across market segments.

“Our research shows a slowdown in 2024 deal volume and a growing supply for sale,” said Valerie Pereira, Vice President of Market Research at Aero Asset. “However, the resilience in transaction prices—an 11% year-over-year increase—highlights the continued demand for quality preowned twin-engine helicopters, despite supply fluctuations.”

Drawing from proprietary market intelligence, Aero Asset’s 2024 Annual Heli Market Trends Twin-Engine Edition provides a detailed analysis of trends shaping the industry. The following are key highlights from the report.

Market Trends:

• Retail sales volume of preowned twin-engine helicopters declined by 8% year-over-year (YOY) in 2024.

• Supply for sale increased 14% YOY, while absorption rates rose to 16 months of supply at current trade levels.

Weight Class Performance:

• Light twin-engine helicopters: Sales remained steady, but supply surged 33% YOY.

• Medium twin-engine helicopters: Retail sales declined 22%, while supply dropped 15% YOY.

• Heavy twin-engine helicopters: Supply increased 13% YOY, but retail sales hit a five-year low S2 2024.

Average Transaction Prices:

• Overall average transaction price (ATP) of preowned twin-engine helicopters was 11% higher YOY.

• Light twin-engine helicopters reached a five-year ATP peak in S2 2024.

• Medium and heavy twin-engine helicopters recorded an 8% YOY price increase.

Regional Shifts:

• In 2024, Europe led in retail sales growth, surging 29% YOY.

• North America followed with a 6% YOY increase, accounting for 36% of global transactions, while Europe closely trailed at 32%.

• Supply for sale grew in Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, but declined in other regions.

Liquidity Lineup:

• The Airbus EC/H145 was the best-performing preowned twin-engine model in 2024.

• The EC/H135 and Leonardo AW109S/SP also ranked among the strongest contenders.

• The Sikorsky S76D and Airbus EC/H225 markets were the weakest performers.

Deal Pipeline:

• At the close of Q4 2024, only 20 twin-engine retail transactions were pending, marking a three-year low.

• The number of transactions in progress was 50% lower Q4 2024 vs. 2023, signaling a possible cooling trend.

If you have questions or would like additional information, please visit the Aero Asset team at their VERTICON booth #5911 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas. If you are attending VERTICON, make plans to attend Aero Asset’s annual data presentation and press conference on March 10 at 2:00 p.m. CT in room #D222 on Level Two of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

Download the 2024 Annual Heli Market Trends Twin-Engine Edition here:

aeroasset.com/report.

This year’s edition also includes an interview with Jason Kmiecik, President and Owner of HeliValue$, Inc., and publisher of The Official Helicopter Blue Book®, the accepted standard for helicopter resale pricing information.

