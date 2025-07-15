Morphisec Launches Adaptive Recovery to Revolutionize Full Spectrum Ransomware Resilience

Morphisec's Anti-Ransomware Assurance Suite

Adaptive Recovery combines real-time data restoration & forensic preservation to help organizations recover quickly from ransomware and meet compliance demands.

Organizations can’t rely solely on backups or manual recovery. AI ransomware evolves rapidly, exploiting vulnerabilities. Adaptive Recovery keeps data intact, avoiding ransom costs and downtime.” — Michael Gorelik

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Morphisec, the trusted global leader in prevention-first cybersecurity and anti-ransomware protection, today announced the launch of Adaptive Recovery , a groundbreaking solution designed to provide comprehensive ransomware resilience. By combining Data Recovery and Forensic Recovery capabilities, Adaptive Recovery ensures businesses can recover encrypted files in real-time while preserving critical forensic data for rapid investigation and compliance.Ransomware attacks are becoming increasingly sophisticated, leveraging advanced encryption techniques and AI-driven tactics that amplify the speed and precision of attacks. Adaptive Recovery addresses these challenges by delivering a dual-layered approach: restoring encrypted files without requiring ransom payments and safeguarding forensic evidence in a tamper-proof format.“With Adaptive Recovery, we are redefining ransomware resilience by enabling organizations to both recover from attacks and maintain full visibility into the attack lifecycle,” said Michael Gorelik, CTO at Morphisec. “This future-ready solution combines our industry-leading technologies with Data Recovery and Forensic Recovery to proactively prevent ransomware from crippling businesses, while ensuring critical data is preserved for investigation and compliance purposes.”Data Recovery Key Capabilities: Real-Time File Restoration- Captures encryption keys as ransomware executes, ensuring immediate decryption of encrypted files.- Operates seamlessly across Windows and Linux environments, supporting symmetric algorithms.- Eliminates reliance on backups or ransom negotiations, minimizing downtime and reducing operational disruptions.Forensic Recovery Key Capabilities: Immutable Log Preservation- Secures critical forensic data, including attacker traces, security events, and application activity, in tamper-proof storage.- Provides comprehensive visibility into attacker behavior, including entry points, lateral movement, and privilege escalations.- Aligns with MITRE ATT&CK Techniques T1070.001 and T1562.002 to prevent and detect log tampering.- Facilitates regulatory compliance by providing secure, tamper-proof access to preserved logs for forensic investigations and audit.- Demonstrates accountability under frameworks such as GDPR, HIPAA, SOX, PCI DSS, and many others.Adaptive Recovery is easy to use, allowing cybersecurity practitioners to streamline recovery efforts. It operates transparently in the background, requiring no manual effort or user intervention. The lightweight design ensures minimal impact on system performance, making it ideal for businesses of all sizes.“Ransomware resilience requires a proactive and comprehensive approach, and that’s exactly what Adaptive Recovery delivers,” said Tomer Hevlin, Vice President of Products at Morphisec. “By combining real-time data recovery with immutable forensic preservation, we empower organizations to respond faster, recover smarter, and adapt to AI-driven ransomware attacks, threats, and future challenges.”Adaptive Recovery builds on Morphisec's Anti-Ransomware Assurance Suite and its preemptive ransomware defense, fortifying endpoint security with Adaptive Exposure Management, Infiltration Protection and Impact Protection.Unlike traditional reactive solutions, Morphisec focuses on proactive prevention and recovery. By intercepting encryption keys and securing forensic data during an attack, Adaptive Recovery enables businesses to minimize downtime, reduce the cost of recovery, and strengthen their defenses against future-ready threats, including AI-driven ransomware campaigns.“Organizations can no longer afford to rely solely on backups or manual recovery processes,” said Gorelik. “AI-powered ransomware groups are evolving rapidly, using automation and generative AI to identify vulnerabilities faster than ever. Adaptive Recovery ensures that encrypted data and critical forensic evidence remain intact, allowing businesses to bounce back quickly while avoiding the costly consequences of ransom payments or prolonged downtime.”Adaptive Recovery is available today as part of Morphisec’s Anti-Ransomware Assurance Suite. Businesses can request a demo by visiting: www.morphisec.com/demo About MorphisecMorphisec is the trusted global leader in prevention-first anti-ransomware protection, powered by patented Automated Moving Target Defense (AMTD) technology. Trusted by thousands of organizations, Morphisec protects millions endpoints worldwide, stopping all ransomware attacks at the endpoint and safeguarding businesses against advanced threats such as zero-day exploits and supply chain attacks. With a commitment to Preemptive Cyber Defense and a Ransomware-Free Guarantee, Morphisec is setting the standard for future-ready and preemptive cybersecurity innovation.Learn more at www.morphisec.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.