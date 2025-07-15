Former Trafigura Christophe Salmon joins Secro's Strategic Advisory Board

Mr. Cristophe Salmon Secro Logo

As company readies launch of next-gen risk tools, key expertise added to drive corporate and banks’ adoption of cutting-edge tokenization tech.

We’re not just digitizing legacy processes. We are redefining how trust, risk, and verification are managed across global trade.” — Michele Sancricca

GENEVA, GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Secro, the pioneer behind the industry-leading, patented Tokenized Digital Negotiable Instruments solution, is proud to announce the appointment of Christophe Salmon to its Strategic Advisory Board. This strategic addition signals a new chapter for Secro as it prepares to unveil a comprehensive suite of enterprise-grade, tokenization-powered risk mitigation products designed to reshape global trade finance.

Christophe Salmon brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in global finance and commodities, including nearly a decade as Group CFO of Trafigura—one of the world’s largest and most influential commodity trading houses—and 16 years with BNP Paribas, where he led the Energy & Commodities Group across EMEA. His appointment underscores Secro’s commitment not only to deploying cutting-edge patented technology, but also to empowering clients with the operational expertise needed to leverage it at an enterprise-wide scale.

“Christophe’s deep understanding of commodity markets, financial risk, and operational complexity is exactly what we need as we broaden our vision,” said Michele Sancricca, Founder and CEO of Secro. “As the industry embraces digital infrastructure and regulatory pressure grows, his insight will help ensure our next generation of products serves both the technical and strategic needs of financial institutions and multinational enterprises.”

A New Era Beyond eBL

While Secro continues to set the global standard for secure, compliant, and digitally notarized documents of title, the company is expanding its value proposition far beyond eBL. In the coming months, Secro will introduce a new portfolio of risk mitigation tools tailored to the needs of banks, traders, and carriers operating in high-value and high-risk corridors.

These offerings will combine Secro’s proprietary tokenization infrastructure with advanced compliance automation, secure data flow orchestration, and AI-assisted trade finance underwriting. The goal is to build a trust layer for digital trade—not just at the document level, but across entire transaction ecosystems.

Building on Strategic Expertise

Christophe Salmon is the first of a growing cadre of high-caliber advisors who are helping Secro align product innovation with real-world strategic execution. This advisory group will play a critical role in translating breakthrough technology into practical, scalable, and compliant enterprise solutions.

With this expansion, Secro reinforces its position as more than a technology company—it is becoming a transformation partner to some of the world’s most sophisticated trading and financing organizations.

About Secro

Secro is an American-Swiss technology company delivering secure, compliant, and scalable digital infrastructure for global trade. With its patented collaborative SaaS platform and a growing suite of tokenized risk management solutions, Secro empowers institutions to digitize and de-risk trade flows while maintaining full regulatory compliance. Secro operates globally, serving clients across shipping, finance, and commodity trading.



