Secro – the Trade Workflow Digitalization Platform - Raises Oversubscribed Series A

Secro's Co-founder and CEO Michele Sancricca

Secro Delivers AI-Enabled, Global Trade Finance Infrastructure across $20 Trillion Trade Market

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Secro, the foundational, AI-enabled platform for global trade finance replacing paper-based processes with secure, intelligent workflow automation and digitalization, today announced the close of its oversubscribed $10 million Series A funding round. The Series A round was led by Assembly Ventures and Sway Ventures, and included additional participation from Signal Group, a leading maritime and shipping conglomerate, along with Wilhelmsen, Innoport, TMV, the previous series seed lead Augment Ventures, and other strategic partners.

Secro is already trusted by 5 out of the top 10 commodity traders in the world and used by more than 130 enterprise clients. By digitizing and tokenizing trade documentation, the platform unlocks ultra-compliant, real-time execution, dramatically reduces transactional risk, and lowers the cost of capital across global supply chains.

“Secro is redefining the infrastructure of global commerce. In a world where supply chains and capital markets are converging, their platform delivers the trust, speed, and intelligence that modern trade demands. We see Secro as foundational to the future of how value moves: securely, digitally, and at global scale,” said Jessica Robinson, co-founder and Partner at Assembly Ventures.

“World trade is the engine of the global economy, yet its financial infrastructure is stuck in the past,” added Najib Khouri-Haddad, General Partner at Sway Ventures. “Secro is modernizing this space with a-highly secure, interoperable and customizable platform that automates trade finance workflows, verifies counterparties, and underwrites risk—all in real time. It’s a breakthrough for speed, trust, and capital efficiency.”

Secro’s platform empowers financial institutions, traders, carriers, and insurers to issue, transfer, and enforce legally binding documents through tokenized digital instruments backed by cryptographic security and regulatory compliance.

With operations headquartered in Charleston, SC, and core technology development based in Europe, Secro combines U.S. innovation with global execution. To expand its reach, the company is establishing its EMEA headquarters in Geneva—one of the world’s most strategic hubs for trade, finance, and regulation.

Proceeds from the round will accelerate Secro’s integrations with insurance carriers, lenders, adjacent technology platforms and enable global API interoperability. The company will also advance its AI capabilities, through a proprietary engine enabling customers to confidentially monitor transactional patterns, powering dynamic risk assessment, fraud detection, and underwriting at scale. With over one billion dollars in shipments already digitized, Secro is the trusted platform delivering real-time access to verified trade information, with compliant documentary workflows automation that removes key points of friction across the trade lifecycle.

“Trade finance remains reliant on outdated processes that increase fraud, delay transactions, and inflate capital costs,” said Michele Sancricca, co-founder and CEO of Secro. “Secro was created to change that. This investment allows us to scale a globally trusted platform that reduces friction, unlocks liquidity, and introduces real security to global commerce.”

About Secro

Secro is an AI-enabled SaaS platform transforming the $20TN global trade finance industry by digitizing mission-critical documentation and automating workflows across the commodities supply chain. Purpose-built for sectors like agri-food, fertilizers, oil & energy, metals, and forestry, Secro replaces paper-based processes with secure, tokenized digital instruments—enabling faster execution, lower capital costs, and reduced fraud risk.

Secro’s modular, blockchain-based platform delivers tailored digital solutions for corporates, financial institutions, and logistics providers. With a portfolio of integrated services, it empowers organizations to rapidly deploy customized tools that drive measurable financial and operational impact.

Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, with technology operations in Europe and an EMEA hub in Geneva, Secro is backed by leading investors and a strategic partner network spanning finance, logistics, and maritime trade.

Legal Disclaimer:

