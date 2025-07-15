Eskin Fundraising Training Organizes Non-Profit Capacity Building Conference

Demystifying the Art and Science of Fundraising Jim Eskin, Founder, Eskin Fundraising Training, LLC 10 Simple Fundraising Lessons How To Score Your First or Next Million-Dollar Gift Non-profits make life better for everyone

Social sector kindred spirits celebrate the truth that when non-profits thrive San Antonio thrives.

You will leave with a can-do attitude about approaching donor prospects to give major gifts. We are proud to assemble so many leaders to celebrate that when non-profits thrive San Antonio thrives.” — Jim Eskin

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Major Gifts Ramp-Up (MGRU) conference is bringing together a wide cross section of 125 San Antonio (and beyond) professional and volunteer non-profit leaders to learn from national experts and each other how they can build capacity to champion their respective missions that touch, improve and save more lives, especially helping those who are struggling.The initiative teams up the collective resources of the National Development Institute, Association of Fundraising Professionals – San Antonio, The Nonprofit Council, Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce and Eskin Fundraising Training. More than 125 leaders have already registered to participate on July 23-24, 9 am to 4 pm each day, in the Alfaro Hall at the Mexican American Catholic College (MACC), 3115 West Ashby Place.Eskin Fundraising Training has long embraced the power of a “learning community” — both in-person and virtually — in which everyone has wisdom, experience and personal insights to contribute and enrich discussions.The learning community spirit will be in full force to enrich the conference. Led by MGRU faculty who base their presentations on research and data, sound strategies and proven best practices, San Antonio non-profit leaders will be equipped to elevate resource development operations to the next level.The conference theme recognizes that more and more resource development success depends on obtaining major gifts. An estimated 90% of American philanthropy’s vast near $600 billion annual enterprise comes from just 10% of the donors. The curriculum specifically targets the discovery, cultivation, solicitation and stewardship of major gifts of 5-, 6- and 7-figure amounts that unlock exciting opportunities and open doors to transformational possibilities.Led by the National Development Institute, headquartered in Lexington S.C., the agenda features an interactive model that has been successfully conducted in hundreds of cities across the country and empowered 20,000 non-profit leaders to elevate operations and impact by acquiring the skills, mindset and confidence to overcome barriers and secure leadership gifts to unlock exciting growth potential. Eskin will conclude the first day with “ How to Score Your First or Next Million-Dollar Gift ” — the question that was raised most frequently during 250 live or virtual learning community gatherings.“In our profession, we’ve discovered that too many accomplished business and community leaders who are virtually fearless in everything they face are terrified of asking for gifts for favorite causes,” commented Jim Eskin, Founder, Eskin Fundraising Training, who played the lead role in organizing and bringing the respective parties together. “This is primarily fear of the unknown. By pulling back the curtain and demystifying the art and science of fundraising, we replace fear with comfort and confidence.”“The response to this conference demonstrates both San Antonio’s big hearts and enthusiasm to work together for the common good, stated Louis Fawcett, President, National Association of Nonprofit Organizations & Executives (NANOE), lead faculty member for the conference. “It’s thrilling to see so many leadership groups rally together to learn how to discover, cultivate, solicit and steward major gifts to elevate operations and impact.”The agenda features presentations on timely challenges and opportunities facing non-profits emphasizing research, proven best practices and especially a host of popular “learning by doing” exercises.Association of Fundraising Professionals – San Antonio chapter, active since 1984, has been a focal point for professional development and advancing excellence for practitioners at all stages of their careers. “This conference strikes at the very heart of why we exist — to learn, grow and become more productive in pursuit of lifelong learning and lifelong sharing,” commented Cindy Sullivan, Chapter President and Senior Development Officer for Alamo Colleges Foundation.“We exist for three reasons: to support, connect and strengthen leaders of the vibrant non-profit community of South-Central Texas,” stated Scott McAninch, CEO, The Nonprofit Council, which was launched in 2003. “Over and over again, our members identify boosting funding as their highest priority. This conference is precisely what they’re looking for.” Since 2014, The Nonprofit Council has been proud to present Big Give — a 24-hour online giving day that helps connect South Central Texas non-profits with existing and new donors raising over $50 million from hundreds of thousands individual donors.Since 1894, Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, along with the support and contributions of its diverse membership, has been propelling business success and impacting San Antonio’s military installations, infrastructure, economic development, workforce, and more. “The formation of a non-profit Ambassadors entity is the newest addition to the organizational structure," commented Marcy Andrade, Chair, Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce Community Involvement and Charities Committee and Executive Director of Assistance League of San Antonio. “We have a growing number of non-profit members and businesses that partner with non-profits. This conference is taking place at a perfect time for us.”There are approximately 2,000 registered 501(c) (3) organizations in the San Antonio area. Like the national pattern, the vast majority have modest annual budgets, less than $1 million.Though the conference is focusing on San Antonio, non-profit leaders have registered from throughout Texas including the Houston, Dallas, Corpus Christi and Hill Country markets, and even Mexico.As interest mushroomed, the San Antonio based MGRU outgrew the capacity of the first two designated venues. The MACC came to the rescue generously and graciously accommodating every conceivable venue requirement including comfortable classroom seating for a huge crowd, computer and projection equipment, state of the art sound system, unlimited Wi-Fi access, space for refreshments and even overnight lodging."As soon as Jim Eskin contacted us, we were delighted to partner in hosting this prestigious fundraising conference uniting the entire San Antonio non-profit sector, " commented Father Molina, MACC President and CEO. "We also champion the shared vision that when non-profits thrive, San Antonio thrives."Perhaps, not as well-known as it deserves to be, MACC was founded in 1972 by the Archdiocese of San Antonio and the Texas Catholic Conference as the Mexican American Cultural Center for pastoral formation and language study. At the time, there were no pastoral materials for the growing Spanish speaking communities around the United States. Without well trained leaders and a lack of understanding of the Hispanic culture and traditions, the need for transformative agents seemed insurmountable. For that reason, PADRES and Las Hermanas, a Mexican American priests’ organization and a religious women’s group, respectively, worked with the Texas Catholic Conference and the Archdiocese of San Antonio to create MACC, a cultural center focused on opportunity and need.The region might not have the greatest number of high wealth individuals or headquarters of Fortune 500 companies, but San Antonians are well known for their big hearts and profound sense of caring and sharing. This conference represents a unique opportunity for non-profits to do what they do best — through gifts of time, talent and treasure — aim and reach higher and higher to achieve a brighter, stronger and more socially just future for everyone.“Whether the mission addresses health care, education, economic development, culture and arts, children, seniors, animal welfare or a host of human services, leaders will leave with a profound can-do attitude and excitement about approaching donor prospects to contribute time, talent and treasure,” said Eskin. “It Is a genuine privilege to assemble so many kindred spirits that celebrate the truth that when non-profits thrive San Antonio thrives.”Due to the extraordinary collaboration of partners, the conference quickly achieved its capacity goal. After a successful career leading advancement for three institutions of higher education, Jim Eskin's consulting practice, Eskin Fundraising Training, launched in 2018, builds on the success of more than 250 fundraising workshops, webinars, webcasts, podcasts and board sessions, and provides the training, coaching and support services to equip non-profit leaders to replace fear of fundraising with comfort and confidence. He has authored more than 150 guest columns that have appeared in daily newspapers, business journals and blogs across the country. He publishes Stratagems, a monthly e-newsletter exploring timely issues and trends in philanthropy. He is author of 10 Simple Fundraising Lessons , an 82-page common sense guide to understanding the art and science of fundraising, and How to Score Your First or Next Million-Dollar Gift, 104 pages filled with strategies, best practices and homework assignments to unlock exciting opportunities that elevate organizational impact to the next level. Both are available in print and digital formats through Pathway, the book distributor, and Amazon. Quantity discounts are available to non-profits who want to share books with teams of management, development staff, board and volunteers. Eskin is also available for customized virtual training for boards, staff, and fundraising committees. His newest customized service, Fundraising Urgent Care, offers 48-hour turnaround in addressing general strategy and tactical challenges that require immediate responses. Jim Eskin
Founder
Eskin Fundraising Training
10410 Pelican Oak Drive
San Antonio, TX 78254-6727
Cell: 210.415.3748
E-Mail: jeskin@aol.com

