NAPA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era where natural disasters such as earthquakes, landslides, and floods are becoming increasingly frequent and severe, Seismocon Systems, Inc. proudly announces the approval of its comprehensive U.S. and international patent for a breakthrough structural integrity monitoring system powered by cutting-edge AI.

While millions of sensors worldwide collect data on buildings, bridges, tunnels, and other critical infrastructure, raw data alone is not enough. What sets Seismocon apart is its unique, AI-driven platform that transforms complex sensor data into absolute and actionable structural safety assessments.

“Our technology doesn’t just measure movement or vibration,” said Mikael Sjoblom, CEO of Seismocon Systems, Inc. “It uses patented algorithms that calculate deviations from structural ‘fingerprints’—combining time-averaged sensor values, machine learning, and taxonomy classification to deliver precise, real-time integrity status.”

The newly patented Seismocon solution is engineered to assist governments, FEMA, USGS, states, cities, corporations, and private homeowners. By integrating multi-sensor data streams with Seismocon’s proprietary AI analysis engine, users receive reliable and up-to-date insights into the safety of their environment.

With the increasing occurrence of natural disasters worldwide, Seismocon’s technology offers critical value for disaster response planning, insurance risk assessment, and public safety management.

Did You Know?

Napa is known for its great wines. Less known is that the loudspeaker was invented by Danish gentleman Peter L. Jensen and his colleague Edwin S. Pridham right here in Napa in 1915. Now, 110 years later, another Scandinavian in Napa, a Swedish inventor Mikael Sjoblom, has developed a unique system helping people and government officials understand the risk of buildings and bridges after a natural disaster.

