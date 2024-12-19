Sjöblom Glögg Revives a Timeless Holiday Tradition

The most authentic Scandinavian Glögg in the United States, bottled and produced in Napa Valley Quality Wine + Authentic Scandinavian Spices = Real Glögg, handcrafted and bottled in Napa Valley, CA. "Quality ingredients always result in amazing flavors, creating memorable experiences worth savoring." – Mike Sjoblom, Winemaker at Sjoblom Winery

NAPA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This holiday season, the rich tradition of spiced wine is taking center stage. Known by various names such as glögg, glühwein, and mulled wine, this beloved beverage has a history dating back thousands of years. Its unique blend of warming spices and wine has made it a seasonal favorite across cultures.

Sjöblom Glögg, crafted in Napa Valley by Swedish winemaker Mike Sjöblom, seeks to honor this heritage while delivering an authentic, high-quality experience for today’s holiday celebrations.

A Historic Beverage with Global Roots

Spiced wine originated in ancient times as a solution to preserve wine before modern preservation methods were developed. In Scandinavia, this innovation evolved into glögg, a warm, spiced wine enjoyed during the winter months and now celebrated as a quintessential holiday tradition.

While the concept of spiced wine is enjoyed globally, variations in production have led to significant differences in quality. Many mass-produced options rely on artificial flavorings, ethanol, water and lower-quality ingredients, which diminish the overall experience.

Craftsmanship Rooted in Authenticity

Mike Sjöblom, founder of Sjöblom Winery, is dedicated to preserving the authenticity of glögg by using vintage wines and spices sourced directly from Scandinavia. "Glögg should only consist of quality wine and spices—nothing else," says Sjöblom.

Each bottle of Sjöblom Glögg undergoes a meticulous production process. Spices imported from Sweden and Denmark are carefully selected and FDA-approved before being blended with the winery’s premium vintage wines.

A Seasonal Tradition in the U.S.

Since its introduction to the U.S. market in 2018, Sjöblom Glögg has garnered a loyal following. With its handcrafted approach and dedication to quality, it has become a cherished part of holiday traditions for families across the country.

"Swedes consume 5 million liters of glögg in just three weeks during the holidays," Sjöblom notes. "We’re excited to share this tradition with our American friends in its most authentic form."

Availability

Sjöblom Glögg is available at select retailers and can be purchased online at www.gloggclub.com.

About Sjöblom Winery

Founded in Napa Valley 2000, Sjöblom Winery blends Swedish heritage with California craftsmanship to produce high-quality wines, snaps and glögg. The winery is committed to authenticity and excellence in every bottle.

