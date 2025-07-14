Jeff Kagan has been helping companies increase their visibility for 40 years

Jeff Kagan Industry Analyst, Columnist, Influencer

Industry Analyst, Columnist, Tech Influencer Jeff Kagan helps wireless, telecom, AI companies be seen and heard

Expert assistance helping you raise your profile in the noisy and distracting industry.” — Jeff KAGAN

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeff Kagan is an Industry Analyst, columnist, tech influencer and host of the podcast “Jeff Kagan Interviews”. He has been helping increase their corporate profile in the noisy and chaotic industry. Now, he can help other companies do the same thing to be seen and heard by investors, customers and the media.Working as an advisor to senior executive teams, Kagan helps them raise visibility across the tech, telecom, wireless , and AI sectors.Jeff Kagan is one of the best-known, most quoted, and trusted industry voices and experts.He reaches the same followers your company also wants to reach on a daily basis.Kagan has built a strong reputation as a high-level advisor who helps both established firms and emerging companies break through industry noise and earn customer, investor and media attention.Capturing the attention of the marketplace for their company is one of the top goals of every CEO and CMO. This is what Kagan helps them achieve.Kagan comments on industries including 5G, AI, Wireless, Telecom, IoT, Communications Technology, Streaming TV, Broadband, Wi-Fi, and more.He also works with companies in other sectors who use these technologies to innovate, grow and transform their own industry.REPORTERS who want expert, industry opinion and comment for their coverage are invited to contact Jeff Kagan.For inquiries or interviews, contact Jeff Kagan:Email at jeff@jeffKAGAN.comWebsite at www.jeffKAGAN.com Contributions by Jeff Kagan:Search “Google News” and “Google Search” for “Jeff Kagan”LinkedIn for Jeff Kagan: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeff-kagan/ Twitter (x) for Jeff Kagan: https://x.com/jeffkagan Kagan column on RCRWireless.com on https://www.rcrwireless.com/author/jkagan Kagan column on Equities.com on https://www.equities.com/author/jeff-kagan/ Kagan column on TechNewsWorld.com: https://www.technewsworld.com/search-results?keyword=Jeff%20Kagan&orderby=post_date&order=desc About Jeff Kagan:Jeff Kagan is an Atlanta-based Industry Analyst, Columnist, Influencer and Keynote Speaker. For four decades, he has analyzed and commented on innovation and market trends in wireless, telecom, 5G/6G, AI, IoT, Quantum Computing, Streaming TV, Telehealth, Electric Vehicles, Smart Cities, and more across both B2B and B2C landscapes.# # #

Jeff Kagan Interviews help you to punch you way into the marketplace. To be seen and heard in a noisy industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.