Arizona Imaging Group Southwest Medical Imaging Achieves 89% Script Upload Success with ScriptAid by Cranberry Peak

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southwest Medical Imaging (SMIL), one of Arizona’s most prominent outpatient imaging providers, has successfully implemented ScriptAid, a cloud-based platform by Cranberry Peak, to simplify the collection of imaging orders from patients ahead of their appointments.

With ScriptAid, SMIL’s staff can securely request and receive scripts from patients using a mobile-friendly link sent via SMS - no app downloads required. The platform supports over 100 languages and integrates seamlessly into contact center and front desk workflows.

“ScriptAid helped us overcome a key operational hurdle in our workflow,” said Kim Wyszynski, Director of Contact Center at SMIL. “It was painless to implement and straightforward for our staff to use with little to no training. Our contact center team began using it immediately, reviewing patient uploads in real time to verify that orders were correct and patients were scheduled appropriately. Other departments quickly adopted it as well to request any necessary documents before the patient arrived. Our patients love it, and so does our staff.”

In just about two weeks, SMIL onboarded over 275 users, achieving an 89% upload success rate, with 85% of uploads completed in under five minutes, some in as little as 13.5 seconds. These results have improved preparedness at the point of service, reduced rescheduling delays, and eased administrative burden on frontline staff.

“SMIL’s leadership and operations teams were outstanding partners throughout the implementation process,” said Neculai Archip, PhD, MBA, Founder and CEO of Cranberry Peak. “Their rapid adoption of ScriptAid reflects a clear commitment to efficiency, staff empowerment, and enhancing the patient experience. We’re proud to support those goals with a practical, patient-friendly solution designed to reduce administrative friction - all without requiring complex implementation efforts.”

A detailed case study highlighting ScriptAid’s implementation at SMIL is available here: https://cranberrypeak.com/smil-case-study



About ScriptAid

ScriptAid is a SaaS platform that helps imaging providers collect scripts securely and efficiently from patients ahead of appointments. It supports patients in over 100 languages. ScriptAid is part of Cranberry Peak’s product suite aimed at reducing administrative burdens in radiology.

About Cranberry Peak

Cranberry Peak is a healthcare technology company based in Cambridge, MA, focused on simplifying operations in radiology and supporting regulatory compliance. Its product portfolio includes:

• ScriptAid: digital solution for collecting imaging orders from patients

• ezCDS: an imaging decision support software platform, previously CMS-qualified as a CDSM and ready for future AUC requirements

• PayerAnalytics: price transparency compliance and rate benchmarking software platform

Founded by professionals with backgrounds at Microsoft, Siemens, Harvard Medical School, and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Cranberry Peak delivers intuitive, deployable solutions that empower providers to focus on care.

For more information, visit www.CranberryPeak.com or email contact@cranberrypeak.com.



About SMIL

Southwest Medical Imaging (SMIL) is a leading, physician-owned outpatient imaging provider based in Arizona. Radiologist-led and clinically focused, SMIL operates 17+ locations across the Phoenix metro area, delivering high-quality imaging services in a patient-centered environment.

With a team of over 50 fellowship-trained subspecialists, SMIL offers a full range of diagnostic and interventional imaging, including MRI, CT, mammography, PET CT, ultrasound, and more.

Known for its commitment to innovation and excellence, SMIL partners closely with referring providers to ensure timely, accurate, and compassionate care.

For more information, visit www.esmil.com.

