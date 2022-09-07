CMS approves Cranberry Peak’s ezCDS for an additional 5-year term as a qualified CDSM for the AUC Program

Cranberry Peak ezCDS is continuing qualification status as a clinical decision support mechanism (CDSM) for the Appropriate Use Criteria (AUC) Program

CAMBRIDGE, MA, USA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cranberry Peak, a leader in digital health is announcing that one of its software services, ezCDS has been approved for an additional 5-year term by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), as a qualified clinical decision support mechanism (CDSM), for the Appropriate Use Criteria Program (AUC), supporting the implementation of Protecting Access to Medicare Act of 2014 (PAMA). Specifically, under this program, ordering physicians are to be required to consult a CDSM for the applicable Medicare advanced diagnostic imaging orders.

“We are pleased that our service, ezCDS is continuing to be a CMS qualified clinical decision support mechanism. We look forward to supporting the healthcare industry and to implementing standards of care with evidence-based medicine at the point of care, with our innovative solution, for the AUC program and beyond. In particular, we also have significant opportunities to reduce providers' administrative burden for prior authorization, a major pain point for most providers in the US.”, said Neculai Archip, PhD, MBA, the Founder and CEO of Cranberry Peak Corp.

ezCDS supports state-of-the-art interoperability standards with FHIR and CDS Hooks technology. In addition to facilitating evidence-based medicine and standards of care at the point of care, ezCDS is also transforming user experience in healthcare and reducing physician burnout by introducing the first AI digital assistant serving ordering physicians, with voice and conversational interface. ezCDS is integrated with EHR and RIS platforms, available in CPOE or Referral Portals. In addition, ezCDS is also enabling practical workflows that are easy to deploy by outpatient imaging centers for referral networks, for instance, for paper/fax referrals; all in an effort to reduce physician burnout and implement AUC with ease.

About Cranberry Peak

Cambridge, MA based Cranberry Peak Corp. is a leader in digital health, providing AI, conversational interfaces, clinical decision support technology to support streamlined radiology orders. In addition to enabling evidence-based medicine and standards of care, at the point of care, with the goal of improving healthcare delivery, Cranberry Peak is also aiming at reducing physician burnout.

For more information, please visit www.CranberryPeak.com or email contact@cranberrypeak.com