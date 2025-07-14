White Collar Support Group Founder to Speak About Federal Criminal Record Expungement

Please join us at St. Bart's Church, NYC, Sun., Aug, 3rd, 10 am White Collar Support Group™ Federal Expungement Inititative

Jeff Grant, Co-Founder of the White Collar Support Group™, to Speak at St. Bart's Church, Park Avenue, NYC, Sun., Aug. 3rd, 10 am

The Federal Expungement Initiative is building a broad coalition of people who believe that once someone has served their sentence, they deserve a real chance to move forward. ” — Jeff Grant, Esq.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeff Grant, Esq. Will be Speaking at The Forum at St. Bart’s Church, Park Avenue, NYC, Sun., Aug. 3, 2025, 10 am ET. Topic: EXPUNGE: Restoration After a Criminal Record.

If you will be in the New York/ Connecticut/ New Jersey area, please join us as Jeff Grant, Co-Founder of our White Collar Support Group. (https://prisonist.org/white-collar-support-group/), will be speaking at St. Bartholomew’s Church, 325 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10022 on Sun., Aug. 3, 2025 at 10 am ET. Topic: EXPUNGE: Restoration After a Criminal Record.

Jeff will talk about his story from lawyer addicted to prescription opioids, to incarceration in Federal prison for a white collar crime, to earning a Master of Divinity at Union Theological Seminary, to co-founding the White Collar Support Group (https://prisonist.org/), a ministry and support group to devoted to people prosecuted for white collar crimes and their families, to reinstatement of his law license and fighting to rescue people from the clutches of the white collar criminal justice system, to co-founding our new Federal Expungement Initiative (http://federalexpungement.org/). He will also discuss our upcoming White Collar Conference 2025 (http://whitecollarconference.com/) (Oct. 11th on Zoom). Q&A to follow.

For those interested, we will be attending the 9 am service at St. Bart’s. Our dear friend, Senior Rector Peter Thompson, will be leading the service. RSVP appreciated but not required: info@prisonist.org

About the White Collar Support Group: We are a community of individuals, families and groups with white collar justice issues who have a desire to take responsibility for our actions and the wreckage we caused, make amends, and move forward in new way of life centered on hope, care, compassion, tolerance and empathy. Our experience shows us that many of us are suffering in silence with shame, remorse, and deep regret. Many of us have been stigmatized by our own families, friends and communities, and the business community. Our goal is to learn and evolve into a new spiritual way of life and to reach out in service to others.

About the Federal Expungement Initiative: Jeff Grant, Esq., Co-Founder of the White Collar Support Group™, Prof. Mark Osler of St. Thomas University Law School (MN), Prof. Rachel Barkow, of the New York University School of Law, and Prof. Douglas Berman, of the Ohio State University Moritz School of Law announce the launch of the Federal Expungement Initiative.

"The Federal Expungement Initiative is building a broad coalition of people who believe that once someone has served their sentence, they deserve a real chance to move forward," said Co-Founder Jeff Grant, who leads the Federal Expungement Initiative team.

The Problem: Unlike state systems, federal law suffers from a dearth of record relief tools and other second-chance mechanisms for those who have completed sentences to help them thrive as productive citizens. Federal clemency has not and really cannot address this need, and, unlike many states, the federal system is almost unique in offering no statutory opportunity for the expungement of criminal records. "This is a movement for anyone who has ever been impacted by the justice system, said Co-Founder Rachel Barkow, New York University Law Professor and former member of the United States Sentencing Commission, "Together, we can shift outcomes for entire generations. When we come together – openly, honestly, and without isolation – we harness the power of community. And with that, we can build a future where second chances aren’t the exception – they’re the standard."

What is Federal Expungement? Federal expungement refers to the removal of a criminal record from official databases. Unlike many state expungement systems that provide clear pathways for expungement or sealing after conditions and an amount of time has been met, the federal government has yet to create a standardized process. As a result, past convictions continue to hinder employment, housing, and reentry for many Americans. "Millions of Americans are held back by old criminal records, years after they’ve served their time", said Co-Founder Mark Osler, University of St. Thomas University (MN) Law Professor.

Our Position: Congress should create a comprehensive expungement process for federal offenses. The laboratory of the states offers several strong models for expungement of records by petition for at least juvenile offenses (which are rare in the federal system), non-violent crimes and other categories to be determined. Expungement would be managed by the federal courts and would include hearings and processes for prosecutors and interested parties to inform courts about matters relevant to the expungement decision. "Together, we are committed to creating a clear federal process for criminal record expungement so those who have taken responsibility and paid their debt to society may have a real chance at restoration, dignity, and a future," said Co-Founder Douglas Berman, Ohio State University Moritz School of Law Professor and Editor of the Sentencing Law and Policy Blog.

Why Now? Federal convictions, largely driven by non-violent narcotics crimes, rose precipitously in the 1980’s and 1990’s. At the same time, second-chance opportunities were closed off as parole was eliminated and pardon grants dropped sharply. It is now time to bring more balance to the system. The problems faced by those with felony convictions in finding housing, employment and a place in their communities have been well-documented and rob our nation of the talents of too many of our fellow citizens. Collateral consequences can serve as life-altering and perpetual punishment that can deny individuals and communities the stability they need to thrive. Expungement can advance freedom and justice while protecting and even enhancing public safety.

Who Would Benefit from a Federal Expungement System? A standardized federal expungement system would transform the lives of millions of Americans including individuals with records, their families, their communities, and the businesses that would benefit from their full participation in society. A clear system would offer a clear, consistent path forward for people who have taken responsibility, served their time, and are ready to rebuild.



Prof. Mark Osler's Talk About Pardons and the Federal Expungement Initiative

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.