White Collar Support Group and Noted Law Professors Launch Federal Expungement Initiative

Hope, dignity and opportunity for the millions of justice-impacted individuals who are held back years after they’ve paid their debts to society.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeff Grant, Co-Founder of the White Collar Support Group™, Prof. Mark Osler of St. Thomas University Law School, Prof. Rachel Barkow, of the New York University School of Law, and Prof. Douglas Berman, of the Ohio State University Moritz School of Law announce the launch of the Federal Expungement Initiative.

"The Federal Expungement Initiative is building a broad coalition of people who believe that once someone has served their sentence, they deserve a real chance to move forward," said, Jeff Grant, Co-Founder of the White Collar Support Group™ who leads the Federal Expungement Initiative team. "Whether you’re a justice-impacted individual, a loved one, an advocate, a policymaker, or simply someone who believes in fairness, your voice and experience are critical to this effort".

The Problem: Unlike state systems, federal law suffers from a dearth of record relief tools and other second-chance mechanisms for those who have completed sentences to help them thrive as productive citizens. Federal clemency has not and really cannot address this need, and, unlike many states, the federal system is almost unique in offering no statutory opportunity for the expungement of criminal records. "This is a movement for anyone who has ever been impacted by the justice system, said Rachel Barkow - Advisor, New York University Law Professor and former member of the United States Sentencing Commission, "Together, we can shift outcomes for entire generations. When we come together – openly, honestly, and without isolation – we harness the power of community. And with that, we can build a future where second chances aren’t the exception – they’re the standard."

What is Federal Expungement? Federal expungement refers to the removal of a criminal record from official databases. Unlike many state expungement systems that provide clear pathways for expungement or sealing after conditions and an amount of time has been met, the federal government has yet to create a standardized process. As a result, past convictions continue to hinder employment, housing, and reentry for many Americans. "Millions of Americans are held back by old criminal records, years after they’ve served their time", said Mark Osler - Advisor and University of St. Thomas University (MN) Law Professor. "We’re fighting for a solution that restores hope, dignity, and opportunity for those who have paid their debt to society".

Our Position: Congress should create a comprehensive expungement process for federal offenses. The laboratory of the states offers several strong models, and Senator Rand Paul’s REDEEM Act of 2017 (Record Expungement Designed to Enhance Employment Act) provides one template for reference. Any such act should allow for expungement of records by petition for at least juvenile offenses (which are rare in the federal system), non-violent crimes and other categories to be determined. Expungement would be managed by the federal courts and would include hearings and processes for prosecutors and interested parties to inform courts about matters relevant to the expungement decision. "Together, we are committed to creating a clear federal process for criminal record expungement so those who have taken responsibility and paid their debt to society may have a real chance at restoration, dignity, and a future," said Douglas Berman - Advisor and Ohio State University Moritz School of Law Professor and Editor of the Sentencing Law and Policy Blog.

Why Now? Federal convictions, largely driven by non-violent narcotics crimes, rose precipitously in the 1980’s and 1990’s. At the same time, second-chance opportunities were closed off as parole was eliminated and pardon grants dropped sharply. It is now time to bring more balance to the system. The problems faced by those with felony convictions in finding housing, employment and a place in their communities have been well-documented and rob our nation of the talents of too many of our fellow citizens. Collateral consequences can serve as life-altering and perpetual punishment that can deny individuals and communities the stability they need to thrive. Expungement can advance freedom and justice while protecting and even enhancing public safety.

Who Would Benefit from a Federal Expungement System? A standardized federal expungement system would transform the lives of millions of Americans including individuals with records, their families, their communities, and the businesses that would benefit from their full participation in society. A clear system would offer a clear, consistent path forward for people who have taken responsibility, served their time, and are ready to rebuild.

Meet Babz Rawls Ivy: Babz Rawls Ivy received a 30-day federal sentence in 2007 for misappropriation of funds for a Federal program. She used this time of incarceration not as an end, but as a beginning, devoting herself to personal growth, accountability and public service in her hometown of New Haven, Connecticut. In the following 18 years, she accomplished remarkable things and currently serves on the boards of directors for the Arts Council of Greater New Haven, the Long Wharf Theater, and the Freed Woman Fund (which she founded to support women returning to community after incarceration. She is the Editor-in-Chief of the Inner-City News, New Haven’s legacy black newspaper, and hosts a weekday radio show. Despite becoming a trusted public figure in Connecticut, Babz’s conviction limits her. Through Yale Law School’s Access to Law School program, her mentor James Forman, Jr. has prepared her to begin legal studies at Western New England School of Law. Without expungement, she will face needless challenge at every turn in her attempt to become a public interest lawyer advocating for those trapped on on the margins of poverty. Expungement would benefit not only her but her beloved community, which could benefit greatly from her talents as a lawyer.

For More Information: Federal Expungement Initiative: federalexpungement.org

