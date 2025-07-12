Governor Newsom statement on the court temporarily blocking the Trump Administration’s unlawful immigration tactics in the Los Angeles area

Justice prevailed today — the court’s decision puts a temporary stop to federal immigration officials violating people’s rights and racial profiling.

Stephen Miller’s immigration agenda is one of chaos, cruelty and fear. Instead of targeting the most dangerous people, federal officials have been arbitrarily detaining Americans and hardworking people, ripping families apart, and disappearing people into cruel detention to meet outrageous arrest quotas without regard to due process and constitutional rights that protect all of us from cruelty and injustice. That should stop now.

California stands with the law, and the foundation upon which our founding fathers built this country. I call on the Trump administration to do the same.