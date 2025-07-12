Farrington Highway Safety Improvements to begin additional daytime closures, Monday, July 14

Main, News Posted on Jul 11, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of the addition of daytime work on Farrington Highway, from Nānākuli to Ko Olina, for safety improvements along the highway.

Due to the work area’s proximity to turtle nesting sites, work has been split into day and night schedules. A single lane in each direction on Farrington Highway will be closed, Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. from Pōhakunui Avenue to Aliʻinui Drive. Crews will begin by closing the westbound lane of Farrington Highway at 7 a.m., the eastbound lane will close at 9:30 a.m.

The planned safety improvements consist of median barriers to reduce head-on crashes, shoulder rumble strips, pavement reconstruction and widening in appropriate sections, and relocation of drainage and signage to support the construction of the proven safety countermeasures.

This work is in addition to the nightly closures on Farrington Highway between Laʻaloa Street and the Kalaeloa Interchange, from 7 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday evenings. More information on the safety countermeasures can be found at https://highways.dot.gov/safety/proven-safety-countermeasures

This work is anticipated to be performed over a 33-week period with an estimated completion date of December 2025. Please note, all work and project completion dates are weather permitting and subject to change per these conditions.

HDOT thanks the public for its cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities.

