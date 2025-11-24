Intermittent full closures of Kailua Road at Uluʻoa and Ulumanu Intersections, Dec. 2 and 4

Main, News Posted on Nov 24, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of upcoming intermittent full closures of Kailua Road (Route 61) at the intersections of Uluʻoa Street and Ulumanu Drive for installation of traffic signal mast arms as part of HDOT’s traffic signal project at these intersections.

A traffic signal mast arm spans the entirety of the roadway and therefore will require full closures of each direction on Kailua Road, for up to five minutes at a time, to safely complete installations. Crews will work at one intersection per day, one direction at a time, starting with the Uluʻoa Street intersection on Tuesday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Kailua-bound lanes of Kailua Road at the intersection of Uluʻoa Street will be closed at 10 a.m. to allow crews to safely tighten the bolts of the mast arm. At 10:45 a.m. the Honolulu-bound lanes of Kailua Road will be closed for the same bolt tightening work. The right turn pockets onto Uluʻoa Street will remain open during these closures.

On Thursday, Dec. 4, crews will install the traffic signal mast arm at the intersection of Ulumanu Drive, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. At 10 a.m. the Kailua-bound lanes at the intersection of Ulumanu Drive will be closed to install and tighten mast arm bolts. The right turn onto Ulumanu Drive will remain open during this time. Crews will close the Honolulu-bound lanes at 10:45 a.m. to complete the opposite side. The left turn onto Ulumanu Drive will remain open during this time. The new traffic signals will be attached to the mast arms upon installation but remain covered until activation.

Daily work from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. may continue in the left lane, in either direction, during the traffic signal mast arm installations, for curb work along the medians. Remaining work on this project includes; widening of turn pockets, striping and sign installations, removal of raised crosswalk, and activation of the new traffic signal system.

The estimated completion date of this work is January 2026. This is updated from previously estimated November 2025.

Special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of closure information. For weekly lane closures on Oʻahu visit our website, https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/

