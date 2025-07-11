Second Measles Case Confirmed in Niobrara County

July 11, 2025

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) has confirmed a second case of measles in an unvaccinated child from Niobrara County. The source of the child’s exposure is not known at this time. There is no known connection to the Natrona County case reported on July 1, 2025.

Based on the most current information available, WDH is currently notifying all identified individuals potentially exposed to measles in Niobrara County, including those exposed at the healthcare setting where the diagnosis was made.

The child may also have been in Converse County while infectious, but WDH is not aware at this time of any locations where the public may have been exposed. As more information becomes available, WDH will post locations of potential exposure, if any, and updated case counts on its website: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/measles/.

The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine provides highly effective and long-lasting protection against measles infection. WDH recommends that all Wyoming residents ensure they and their children are up-to-date on MMR vaccines. “Until 2025, Wyoming had not seen a measles case for over a decade. With measles spread in the country at its highest point in over 30 years, and with cases in Wyoming, now is the time to make sure you and your family are protected,” said Dr. Alexia Harrist, State Health Officer with WDH.

Infants who are too young to be vaccinated, non-immune pregnant women, and immunocompromised individuals are at higher risk for severe complications from measles infection. WDH recommends that individuals in these groups who believe they may have been exposed to measles contact their healthcare providers. Post-exposure prophylaxis may be recommended.

Symptoms of measles include fever, cough, runny nose, red or watery eyes, and a rash that starts on the face and spreads down the body. Individuals who develop symptoms consistent with measles should call their healthcare provider for guidance. Calling ahead in non-emergent situations helps prevent additional exposures. Other than seeking healthcare, individuals with measles symptoms should stay home and avoid contact with others as much as possible to prevent further spread. Avoiding contact with infants, pregnant women, and immunocompromised individuals is especially important.