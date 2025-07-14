DOXA® Talent Earns Great Place To Work® Certification for Second Year in a Row

DOXA® Talent is proud to announce that it has been Certified™ once again by Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture.

Earning Great Place To Work Certification for the second year in a row reflects our team, our culture, and our belief that business done right can have a meaningful impact.” — David Nilssen

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DOXA® Talent is proud to announce that it has been Certified™ once again by Great Place To Work® , the global authority on workplace culture. This recognition, based entirely on feedback from current team members, highlights DOXA’s continued commitment to building an exceptional employee experience across its fully remote, global workforce.For the second year in a row, DOXA Talent has been recognized as a Great Place To Work, reaffirming its commitment to building more than just jobs. The company continues to create real opportunities, stability, and peace of mind for professionals around the world, especially in communities where reliable, long-term employment is often out of reach.“We started DOXA Talent with a clear intention: to be a world-class employer that puts people first,” said David Nilssen , CEO of DOXA Talent. “Earning Great Place To Work Certification for the second year in a row reflects our team, our culture, and our belief that business done right can have a meaningful impact.”Putting People First, Every DayAt DOXA Talent, the mission goes beyond helping clients scale. As the pioneer of Conscious Outsourcing, DOXA continues to prove that global workforce solutions can be both effective and human centered.The company’s approach includes:- Full-time employment with competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits- Work-from-home flexibility with company-provided hardware and support- Clear career pathing and access to leadership- Learning and development programs that empower long-term growth- A values-driven culture focused on transparency, connection, and growthA Culture That Drives Business SuccessDOXA's remote-first model empowers professionals to do meaningful work from anywhere. By removing geographic barriers and offering flexible remote-first career opportunities, the company helps team members reclaim time, reduce stress, and stay engaged. This people-centered approach leads to stronger performance, lower turnover, and better outcomes for the clients DOXA serves around the world.Want to grow your career at a company that puts people first?Explore opportunities at: www.doxatalent.com/careers About DOXATalentDOXA helps small and medium-sized businesses scale by building high-performing offshore and nearshore teams. With a focus on Conscious Outsourcing, DOXA delivers workforce solutions that reduce costs without compromising culture, values, or quality. The company offers full-time roles with benefits, enterprise-level security, and ongoing support to both clients and employees. DOXA operates across the United States, the Philippines, Colombia, Vietnam, Kenya, and Panama.About Great Place To WorkCertification™Great Place To WorkCertification™ is the most definitive recognition of a company’s commitment to its people. Based entirely on employee feedback, it is the global benchmark for identifying outstanding workplace culture, trust, and employee experience. More than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply for Certification each year.

