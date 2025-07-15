Circle Successfully Completes SOC 2 Audit

Successful SOC 2 audit ensures Circle’s continued commitment to trust and compliance.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Circle, an AI platform that bridges the gap between health companies, insurance brokers, and the consumers they serve, today announced its successful completion of its SOC 2 examination as of June 25, 2025.

The SOC 2 audit was conducted by A-LIGN, the leading provider in cybersecurity compliance trusted by more than 4,000 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks.

“This is a huge milestone for our organization—it demonstrates our continued commitment to security, compliance, and trustworthiness in everything we do,” said Gerard Carey, CTO and Co-founder

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company’s infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures and operations have been formally reviewed.

“Congratulations to Circle for completing their SOC 2 audit, a widely recognized signal of trust and security," said Steve Simmons, COO of A-LIGN. "It's great to work with organizations like Circle, who understand the value of expertise in driving an efficient audit and the importance of a high-quality final report."

This certification demonstrates Circle’s continued commitment to compliance and ensures customers with the confidence that required safeguards are in place to protect their data.

ABOUT CIRCLE

Circle is the first-of-its-kind technology solution uniting sales, marketing, and member experience in a single, AI-driven platform. From systems to workflows, messaging, and data, Circle creates a connected experience for professionals—and a seamless experience for the consumers they serve. To learn more, visit circleengage.ai.

ABOUT A-LIGN

A-LIGN is the leading provider of high-quality, efficient cybersecurity compliance programs. Combining experienced auditors and audit management technology, A-LIGN provides the widest breadth and depth of services including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, FedRAMP, and PCI. A-LIGN is the number one issuer of SOC 2 and a leading HITRUST and FedRAMP assessor. To learn more, visit a-lign.com.

