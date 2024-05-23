Circle Announces Appointment of Christy Boyd to Senior Vice President for Business Development

Christy Boyd

Christy Boyd to lead enterprise-wide strategy and business development at Circle.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Circle is pleased to announce that Christy Boyd has joined Circle as Senior Vice President for Business Development, responsible for enterprise-wide strategy and business development. Ms. Boyd will be overseeing the sales, partner relations, communications, innovation, and enterprise management functions of Circle. In this role, she will develop and connect strategies across the organization’s entire portfolio of businesses including FMOs/GAs, health plans, health systems, provider groups, and future new business.

Boyd has over 20 years of experience in the insurance space, most recently at Senior Market Advisors (SMA), where she was Executive Vice President of Shared Services for one of the nation’s largest field marketing organizations (FMOs), partnering with Medicare carriers and agencies to serve older adults. Boyd rose at SMA from AVP of Marketing Operations to GVP of Operations and led the account management team in 25% YOY growth. Before that, Boyd served as Director of Product Development at Affinion Group (now Franklin Madison), developing new products and benefits and managing customer relationships with large national carriers including Mutual of Omaha, NY Life, MetLife, TransAmerica, and Securian.

She is known for promoting collaboration and implementing continuous process improvement strategies to boost operational efficiency. Boyd brings expertise in nearly every aspect and every line of insurance, from product development to carrier relationship management, compliance, and provider relations. Her industry background includes life, accident, health, property and casualty products.

“Christy has a vast understanding of the health insurance marketplace, with collaboration across all touchpoints and customers like brokers, health plans, and VBC organizations. Her experience and excellence will help us as we grow our enterprise strategy and product capabilities,” said Joseph Schneier, CEO and co-founder. “We look forward to her leadership driving us as we continue to respond to the external market and address the unique challenges and regulatory changes the health care and health insurance industries are currently facing.”

“I'm thrilled to be working with the team at Circle. Circle's commitment to unifying the data and analytic needs of health plans, providers, and brokers to help members make better healthcare decisions is what drew me to the position,” said Ms. Boyd. “Circle is on a mission to break down the data silos that exist in the member healthcare journey. It's an honor to be a part of that mission.”

About Circle

Circle is an AI data management and customer relationship SaaS platform that makes it easier for health plans, value-based care providers, and brokers to get rewarded for better serving their members. Circle’s tools are designed to bridge the gap by empowering partners with the right technology and insights and facilitating a more inclusive and accessible healthcare environment.