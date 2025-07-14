InSource Solutions Launches InCommand: A Managed Service for Proactive OT Lifecycle Management

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- InSource Solutions , a leader in digital transformation and industrial software services, announced the launch of InCommand , a managed service designed to simplify OT lifecycle management for industrial companies using AVEVA SCADA and MES systems.InCommand will be offered in the United States through InSource Solutions and in Canada through CIMSOFT, both part of the InSource Solutions Group.InCommand delivers end-to-end support for environments running AVEVA software, including disaster recovery, patch management, remote monitoring, and proactive incident response. Designed for manufacturing and industrial organizations, the service helps reduce downtime, enhance system security, and offload routine maintenance so teams can focus on high-impact, strategic initiatives.“InCommand was developed in direct response to the growing complexity of industrial systems and the increasing burden that day-to-day OT management places on internal operations teams,” said Jeff Miller, Director, Smart Manufacturing and Innovation at InSource Solutions. “Our clients need reliable, intelligent, and responsive support for their AVEVA systems. InCommand delivers that, and more.”“We’ve brought together deep AVEVA expertise, AI-driven automation, and decades of experience supporting industrial clients to create a service that truly meets today’s operational demands,” said Rob Bansek, President & CEO, InSource Solutions. “InCommand is already helping our clients reduce risk, increase system stability, and focus their internal resources on strategic initiatives”, added Bansek.At the core of InCommand is InGenius AI, an AI-powered tool that automates log file analysis and early anomaly detection. Combined with 24/7 system monitoring, defined service level agreements, and a team of certified AVEVA experts, InCommand offers clients peace of mind and operational confidence.InCommand is available now to industrial and manufacturing clients across North America.To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit https://insource.solutions/services/insource-incommand/

