Capital Vacations Acquires Management Agreements, Sales and Rental Operations, and Real Estate at Gatlinburg Town Square Resort and Mountain Meadows Resort

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capital Vacations is excited to announce its acquisition of certain assets at Gatlinburg Town Square Resort in Gatlinburg, TN, and Mountain Meadows Resort in Pigeon Forge, TN, including management agreements, unsold vacation ownership intervals, commercial units, and a hotel from Club Exploria. Capital Vacations will act as the Resort Management agent, the on-site Rental Manager, and the Vacation Ownership Sales and Marketing agent. These services will generate revenue for the independent resort owners’ associations and offer owners and guests access to top-tier hospitality management, proprietary rental services, and information about Capital Vacations Club.“We’re thrilled to expand our presence in the Smoky Mountains with the addition of Gatlinburg Town Square and Mountain Meadows,” said Travis Bary, Co-President of Capital Vacations. “These resorts represent everything we value—prime destinations, strong owner communities, and the opportunity to deliver meaningful vacation experiences. This investment reflects our ongoing commitment to both enhancing the guest experience and supporting the long-term success of these independent associations.”Gatlinburg offers a perfect blend of natural beauty and family-friendly attractions, nestled at the gateway to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. With scenic hiking trails, vibrant local shops, and year-round activities like skiing, festivals, and wildlife viewing, it’s a destination that appeals to both adventure seekers and relaxation lovers alike.Gatlinburg Town Square’s 151 units are located just steps from shops, restaurants, and attractions in downtown Gatlinburg. Mountain Meadows, with its 21 units, offers a quaint experience just minutes from the attractions in Pigeon Forge. Capital Vacations strategic investment in these properties underscores its commitment to delivering memorable vacation experiences for its Club members and guests and strengthening independent timeshare associations.###About Capital VacationsCapital Vacations is reimagining the travel experience by connecting Independent Resorts with travelers through our technology platform and vacation products. We partner with over 200 Independent Resorts across the U.S. and Caribbean, deploying strategic value-add tools that allow Independent Resorts to increase revenues across multiple channels. In addition, we service over 1,000,000 travelers a year with a hyper-focus on the owner and guest experience and the creation of long-term relationships. Visit CapitalVacations.com. Travel. Gather. Smile. Repeat.

